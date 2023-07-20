The first day of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia was no less than any rollercoaster ride as the dynamics of the game kept on changing. Opting to bowl first, the Ben Stokes-led side got an upper hand after Chris Woakes took four wickets but the likes of Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head helped Australia reach a total of 299/8 at stumps. The day also turned out to be really memorable for English wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow as he took three brilliant catches behind the stumps. Out of the three dismissals, the wicket of Mitchell Marsh became the highlight of the day.

In the 63rd over, Marsh tried to defend a fiery delivery from Woakes. However, the ball touched the edge of the bat and travelled straight to Bairstow, who then made a stunning effort and took a mind blowing catch. Marsh, who had brought up his half-century few balls back, departed for 51.

Talking about the match. Chris Woakes led England's pace attack with 4-52 in 18.5 overs while Stuart Broad took 2-68 in 14 en route to his 600th Test wicket.

James Anderson was the only change to the England side that won the third Test at Headingley by three wickets.

On his Lancashire home ground a fortnight short of his 41st birthday, Anderson had a frustrating day.

England's all-time leading Test bowler with 688 wickets, had figures of 0-43 in 17 overs.

Currently, Mitchell Starc (23*) and Pat Cummins (1*) are standing unbeaten at the crease for Australia as they will begin Day 2 at 299/8.

(With AFP Inputs)