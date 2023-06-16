Cricket's oldest rivalry, Ashes, got off to a grand opening on Friday as England won the toss and opted to bat agaist Australia in the first Test at Edgbaston. England, who last held the Ashes in 2015, suffered a 0-4 thrashing at the expense of their biggest rivals, Australia, during the last meeting between the two side back in 2022. The series defeat marked the end of Joe Root's reign as captain of the Test team. However, since the arrival of Brendon McCullum as head coach, and Ben Stokes stepping in to fill the captaincy boots, England have been the team to beat in Test cricket.

'Bazball', the term which is given to their ultra-aggressive brand of cricket, has taken Test cricket by storm. In his 14 matches has captain, Stokes has led 11 wins, with just three defeats.

After opting to bat, England struck the first blow, with Crawley elegantly driving Australia captain Pat Cummins's opening delivery through the covers for four.

England were 102/2 after 21 overs, with Zak Crawley 56 not out and Joe Root 3 not out.

Recently-crowned World Test champions Australia omitted Mitchell Starc and recalled Josh Hazlewood.

The visitors have struck twice so far in the morning session. Josh Hazlewood got Ben Duckett (12) to edge one behind, while Ollie Pope's knock of 31 was undone by a good LBW review off Nathan Lyon's delivery.

England are bidding for a first Ashes series win since 2015, with Australia aiming for a first Ashes campaign victory in England in 22 years.

