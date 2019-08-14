Persistent early morning rain delayed the scheduled start in the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's on Wednesday. When the match should have been getting underway, the square and pitch remained fully covered and prospects of any play before lunch appeared slim. Ashes holders Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after their 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston last week. It is 18 years since Australia last won an Ashes series in England. England have only won seven Ashes campaigns from behind, most recently when they took the celebrated 2005 series 2-1. They were set to give a debut to fast bowler Jofra Archer after James Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, was ruled out with a calf injury that meant he bowled just four overs at Edgbaston. Neither England nor Australia had yet named their teams. They are not required to do so until the toss takes place. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Ashes 2019 2nd Test Day 1 Match, Live Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from, Lord's Cricket Ground, London
- 17:27 (IST)Aug 14, 2019
Langer expects big from Warner!David Warner, who scored just 10 runs in the Ashes opener, will eye to score big for his side. Australia coach Justin Langer has some high expectations from the left-hander.
"He's got that look in his eye" - Classic JL here as he explains why he's expecting big things from David Warner sooner rather than later...
- 16:59 (IST)Aug 14, 2019
Still raining!The rain is still on at Lord's!
Unfortunately, it's still raining at Lord's. #Ashes
- 15:12 (IST)Aug 14, 2019
No James Pattinson in Lord's Test!No James Pattinson in the Lord's Test, reveals Australia skipper Tim Paine.
Aussie skipper Tim Paine explains why James Pattinson won't be playing in the Lord's Test #Ashes
- 15:08 (IST)Aug 14, 2019
Toss delayed!The toss has been delayed due to rain in London in the second Ashes Test between England and Australia.
No toss yet at Lord's, where the weather hasn't been too great #Ashes
- 15:04 (IST)Aug 14, 2019
Covers are on the pitch!Covers are on the pitch at Lord's and we may expect a delayed start.
Not ideal #Ashes