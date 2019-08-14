 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score, Ashes 2019: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In London

Updated:14 August 2019 17:27 IST

ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score, Ashes 2019: Australia currently lead the five-Test series 1-0.

England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score, Ashes 2019: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In London
England vs Australia Live cricket Score: The toss has been delayed due to rain. © AFP

Persistent early morning rain delayed the scheduled start in the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's on Wednesday. When the match should have been getting underway, the square and pitch remained fully covered and prospects of any play before lunch appeared slim. Ashes holders Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after their 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston last week. It is 18 years since Australia last won an Ashes series in England. England have only won seven Ashes campaigns from behind, most recently when they took the celebrated 2005 series 2-1. They were set to give a debut to fast bowler Jofra Archer after James Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, was ruled out with a calf injury that meant he bowled just four overs at Edgbaston. Neither England nor Australia had yet named their teams. They are not required to do so until the toss takes place. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 2nd Test Day 1 Match, Live Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from, Lord's Cricket Ground, London

  • 17:27 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    Langer expects big from Warner!

    David Warner, who scored just 10 runs in the Ashes opener, will eye to score big for his side. Australia coach Justin Langer has some high expectations from the left-hander.
  • 17:19 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    Lunch!

    It's time for lunch at Lord's. However, the rain is unstoppable in London. 
  • 16:59 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    Still raining!

    The rain is still on at Lord's! 
  • 16:05 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    Covers are still on!

    Covers are still on at Lord's. 
  • 15:12 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    No James Pattinson in Lord's Test!

    No James Pattinson in the Lord's Test, reveals Australia skipper Tim Paine.
  • 15:08 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    Toss delayed!

    The toss has been delayed due to rain in London in the second Ashes Test between England and Australia.
  • 15:04 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    Covers are on the pitch!

    Covers are on the pitch at Lord's and we may expect a delayed start. 
  • 14:59 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    It's raining!

    It is raining at Lord's and the toss may be delayed.
  • 13:57 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steve Smith Lord's, London Lord's, London The Ashes 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 2nd Test
    Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Lord
    Lord's To Turn Red On Day 2 Of 2nd Ashes Test
    Australia Prepared To Play Jofra Archer, Says Tim Paine Ahead Of 2nd Ashes Test
    Australia Prepared To Play Jofra Archer, Says Tim Paine Ahead Of 2nd Ashes Test
    James Pattinson Left Out As Australia Announce 12-Man Squad For 2nd Ashes Test
    James Pattinson Left Out As Australia Announce 12-Man Squad For 2nd Ashes Test
    Ashes 2019, 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    Ashes 2019, 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    Ashes: All Eyes On Jofra Archer As England Look To Bounce Back vs Australia
    Ashes: All Eyes On Jofra Archer As England Look To Bounce Back vs Australia
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 09 August 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.