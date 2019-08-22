 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: England Aim To Level Series Against Australia

Updated:22 August 2019 14:58 IST

ENG vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: England will look to level the series in the absence of Australia's star batsman Steve Smith.

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: England Aim To Level Series Against Australia
England vs Australia LIVE cricket Score: England hope for another impressive show from Jofra Archer. © AFP

England will aim for an equaliser when they host an Australian team without Steve Smith in the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds, starting on Thursday. Australia rode on Steve Smith's successive centuries to win the first Test by a margin of 251 runs. However, in the second Test, England fast bowler Jofra Archer hit Steve Smith on his neck with a fierce bouncer as the match ended in a draw. With Steve Smith ruled out of the third Ashes Test due to delayed concussion, England have the best chance to snap Australia's lead in the five-match series. Smith was struck by a short ball from Archer, timed at 92.4 mph (148.7 kph), on an unprotected part of his neck on Day Dour of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Although he came out to bat after retiring hurt, the next morning he was detected with concussion. With a gap of just three days between the second and the third Test, he failed to recover in time. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 3rd Test Day 1 Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Headingley, Leeds.

  • 14:58 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Covers are on the pitch!

    Covers are on the pitch at Headingley! The toss is expected to be delayed, so is the play.


  • 14:57 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Light showers in Leeds!

    Bad news: Light showers arrive in Leeds.


  • 14:52 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Practice session!

    England players were sweating out at Headingley ahead of the third Ashes Test.


  • 14:42 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Eyes on Root!

    Eyes will be on England skipper Joe Root. Can he score a ton in the 3rd Test?
  • 14:41 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    England are ready!

    England cricket team seems ready for another Ashes contest against arch-rivals Australia!
  • 14:40 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Sneak peek into dressing room!

    A little sneak peek into England's dressing room! 
  • 14:38 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Head has faith in captain and coach!

    Travis Head has faith in Australia skipper Tim Paine and head coach Justin Langer as they help him keep pushing his game. 
  • 14:36 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Paine advices Head, Labuschagne!

    Australia skipper Tim Paine wants Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne to continue playing with their natural attacking style in the third Ashes Test.
  • 14:33 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    We are here to win: Langer

    Australia coach Justin Langer said that the side is here to win the match and not to indulge in a competition of hitting helmets. 
  • 14:30 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Chance for England!

    This is the best time for England to go with all guns blazing in the absence of solid Steve Smith. 
  • 14:27 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Skipper Tim Pain expects big from Warner!

    Australia skipper Tim Paine has some big expectations from opener David Warner in the absence of Steve Smith. "Expecting the very best David Warner this week," Paine had said. 
  • 14:25 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Archer, the batsman!

    England star pacer Jofra Archer also opted for batting practice in the nets ahead of the third Ashes Test against Australia in Leeds.
  • 14:21 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Be ready for another showdown:

    Be ready for another showdown as Australia will take on England on their soil again in 2020. 

  • 14:18 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Archer imitates Smith!

    Watch: Jofra Archer imitates Steve Smith's style of leaving the ball.
  • 14:15 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Here's the pitch!

    There are little chances of rain in Leeds. Take a look at the pitch!
  • 14:12 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Are you ready?

    Headingley is awaiting the arch-rivals England and Australia to lock horns in Leeds!
  • 14:03 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Welcome!

    Good afternoon! Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia. 
    Comments
