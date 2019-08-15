 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England Vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Weather In Focus As England Look To Bounce Back In 2nd Test

Updated:15 August 2019 13:57 IST

ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Australia currently lead the five-Test series 1-0.

England Vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Weather In Focus As England Look To Bounce Back In 2nd Test
England vs Australia Live Cricket Score: The first day's play was called off without a ball being bowled. © AFP

Jofra Archer received his England Test cap but was still to make his debut as rain saw the first day of Wednesday's second Ashes match against Australia abandoned without a ball bowled at a soaking wet Lord's. Chris Jordan, a Sussex team-mate, presented Archer with the cap in England's pre-match huddle ahead of a revised toss at 3:00pm local time (1400 GMT) -- only for further rain to delay the start once again. With rain still lashing an increasingly gloomy 'home of cricket', umpires Aleem Dar and Chris Gaffaney finally abandoned play for the day after tea at 4:19 pm local time (1519 GMT). Jordan may only have made eight Test appearances but he has been something of a 'cricket brother' for fellow Barbados-born county colleague Archer. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 2nd Test Day 2 Match, LIVE Score Updates  Between England vs Australia, Straight from, Lord's Cricket Ground, London

    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Lord's, London Lord's, London The Ashes 2019 England vs Australia, 2nd Test Cricket
    Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Australia
    Australia's Josh Hazlewood Edges Out Mitchell Starc For Second Ashes Test
    Ashes 2nd Test: Jofra Archer Gets England Cap As Rain Washes Out First Day
    Ashes 2nd Test: Jofra Archer Gets England Cap As Rain Washes Out First Day
    England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Rain Washes Out Day 1 At Lord
    England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Rain Washes Out Day 1 At Lord's
    Lord
    Lord's To Turn Red On Day 2 Of 2nd Ashes Test
    Australia Prepared To Play Jofra Archer, Says Tim Paine Ahead Of 2nd Ashes Test
    Australia Prepared To Play Jofra Archer, Says Tim Paine Ahead Of 2nd Ashes Test
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 09 August 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.