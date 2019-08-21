Ashes 2019, 3rd Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

England will aim for an equaliser when they host an Australian team without Steve Smith in the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds, starting on Thursday. Australia rode on Steve Smith's successive centuries to win the first Test by a margin of 251 runs. However, in the second Test, England fast bowler Jofra Archer hit Steve Smith on his neck with a fierce bouncer as the match ended in a draw. With Steve Smith ruled out of the third Ashes Test due to delayed concussion, England have the best chance to snap Australia's lead in the five-match series. Smith was struck by a short ball from Archer, timed at 92.4 mph (148.7 kph), on an unprotected part of his neck on Day Dour of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Although he came out to bat after retiring hurt, the next morning he was detected with concussion. With a gap of just three days between the second and the third Test, he failed to recover in time.

When is the England vs Australia 3rd Ashes Test match?

The England vs Australia 3rd Ashes Test match will start from August 22 to 26, 2019 (Thursday to Monday).

Where will the England vs Australia 3rd Ashes Test match be played?

The England vs Australia 3rd Ashes Test match will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

What time does the England vs Australia 3rd Ashes Test match begin?

The England vs Australia 3rd Ashes Test match will begin at 03:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Australia 3rd Ashes Test match?

The England vs Australia 3rd Ashes Test match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Australia 3rd Ashes Test match?

The live streaming of the England vs Australia 3rd Ashes Test match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)