The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Ashes 2019, 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 13 August 2019 15:39 IST

Australia registered a massive 251-run victory over England in the Ashes opener to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Nathan Lyon claimed nine wickets in Australia's comprehensive win in the Ashes opener. © AFP

Australia, who are eyeing their first away Ashes series win in 18 years, will look to once again get one over hosts England when the arch-rivals lock horns in the second Ashes Test, beginning at Lord's on Wednesday. With ace pacer James Anderson ruled out of the second Ashes Test, England will be hoping for big things from their star pacer Jofra Archer, especially against a belligerent Steve Smith. Australia registered a massive 251-run victory over England in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston, thanks to Steve Smith's stunning performance with the bat following a 12-month ban owing to ball-tampering controversy. England have only twice won the Ashes after losing the opener -- when all-rounder Ian Botham turned the 1981 series on its head with several superb solo efforts, and in the thrilling 2005 contest which they edged 2-1. Defeat at Edgbaston was made worse for England by the fact that James Anderson, their all-time leading wicket-taker, broke down after bowling just four overs with a calf injury that has ruled the 37-year-old swing specialist out of a Lord's encounter.

When is the England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test match?

The England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test match will start on August 14, 2019 (Wednesday).

Where will the England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test match be played?

The England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test match will be played at Lord's, London.

What time does the England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test match begin?

The England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test match will begin at 03:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test match?

The England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test match?

The live streaming of the England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • Australia are eyeing their first away Ashes series win in 18 years
  • They face England in 2nd Ashes Test, beginning at Lord's on Wednesday
  • Australia registered a massive 251-run victory over England in 1st Test
