World Cup 2018, Tunisia vs England Live Football Score: Confident England Face Tunisia In Group G

Harry Kane-led England will open their FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign against Tunisia in the Group G opening clash at Volgograd Arena, Russia on Monday. England are strong favourites to progress from World Cup 2018 Group G. Tunisia will hoping to upset the odds and spring a surprise. England qualified for the tournament with ease. They won eight of their 10 matches to finish as unbeaten group winners. On the other hand, this will be Tunisia's fifth World Cup appearance. They made their tournament debut in 1978 (in Argentina) where they were ousted in the group stage. They also made their appearance in three back-to-back World Cups - 1998 (in France), 2002 (in South Korea and Japan) and 2006 (in Germany) but were shown the door in group stages. (Live Score: Tunisia vs England).

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Tunisia vs England, straight from Volgograd Arena, Russia

22:45 IST: Wayne Rooney, the former English striker has send out a message to the Three Lions. He will be backing his nation as they kick-off their World Cup campaign tonight. From 2003 to 2016, Rooney had netted 53 times in 119 appearances. Onus on the young wards managed by Gareth Southgate now!

Here it is: the #ThreeLions line-up for our opening game at the 2018 #WorldCup. pic.twitter.com/FNHUHn2vAk — England (@England) June 18, 2018

Did you know #Tunisia made history at Athens 2004? They kicked the same penalty 6 TIMES!



We're not kidding! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/VfGu4XSxbD — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) June 18, 2018

21:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Group G match between Tunisia and England.

England first appeared in the 1950 edition. The 'Three Lions' have one World Cup title to their name which they won way back in 1966 by defeating West Germany 4-2 in the summit clash.

Led by Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, the 1966 champions England will look for a flying start in the mega event.

Apart from Kane, Gary Cahill, Ashley Young, Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jamie Wardy and Danny Welbeck will bolster the three Lions.

The World Cup opener against Tunisia will be a completely new experience for most members of England's young World Cup squad but confidence is sky-high in the camp, according to midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.