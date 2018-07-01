World Cup 2018, Spain vs Russia Live Score: Russia Look To Gatecrash Spanish Party

Spain have not lost a match since Euro 2016, although they have looked far from convincing after the chaos that saw coach Julen Lopetegui sacked before their FIFA World Cup 2016 first game. They needed a last-gasp equaliser from Iago Aspas in a 2-2 draw with Morocco to pip Portugal to top spot in Group B, and are battling to fix a leaky defence. Hosts Russia, on the other hand, started the tournament with a bang, thrashing Saudi Arabia 5-0 and then outclassing Mohammed Salah's Egypt 3-1. However, the hosts were given a reality check by Uruguay in their final Group A match and will need to return to their best if they are to have any chance against the Spanish. ( Live Score: Spain vs Russia )

They are making their first appearance in the FIFA World Cup knockout stages in the post-Soviet era as the ultimate underdogs -- Spain have not lost a match in two years while Russia entered the tournament without winning a game in eight months. The last competitive match between them saw the Spaniards prevail 3-0 in the semi-finals of Euro 2008. Despite a centre-back pairing of Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique, Spain have conceded five goals in three games with goalkeeper David de Gea looking a shadow of his usual self.

Live Updates Between Spain vs Russia, 2018 FIFA World Cup, straight from Luzhniki Stadium

18:00 IST: Marco Asensio says Spain will approach their Round of 16 meeting with Russia like a Final.

17:55 IST: Russia's Artem Dzyuba, ahead of their clash against Spain, says that he hopes that the footballing gods will be on their side.

"I hope the footballing gods will be on our side"



Can hosts @TeamRussia advance to the #WorldCup quarter-finals at the expense of Spain? We hear from Artem Dzyuba ahead of #ESPRUS... pic.twitter.com/ACkHCHrwJ3 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018

17:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Round of 16 match between Spain vs Russia straight from Luzhniki Stadium.

Hosts Russia must rebound quickly for Sunday's World Cup last 16 clash with Spain, the 2010 champions who have slipped under the radar after a tumultuous start to the tournament. Resounding wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt elevated expectations for Stanislav Cherchesov's side before they were dealt a dose of reality in a 0-3 loss to Uruguay. Dismissed as no-hopers little over a fortnight ago, Russia will try to get back onboard a wave of national euphoria and pull off what striker Artem Dzyuba called a "minor miracle".