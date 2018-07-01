World Cup 2018, Croatia vs Denmark Live Score: Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic Key As Croatia Face Denmark

Luka Modric and his midfield partner Ivan Rakitic will be in focus as Croatia will look to continue their impressive run in the FIFA World Cup 2018 with a Round of 16 clash against Denmark at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Sunday. Croatia topped a group that also included Lionel Messi's Argentina, who were outclassed 3-0 by a rampaging Croatian outfit. Croatia won all three of their Group D matches to set up a clash against Denmark, who have failed to impress, but notably are still unbeaten after emerging from Group C. (LIVE SCORE: Croatia vs Denmark)

Live Updates between Croatia vs Denmark, 2018 FIFA World Cup, straight from Nizhny Novgorod Stadium

22:40 IST: Here is the complete line-up of both Croatia and Denmark for the tense clash.

Ok now, deep breath everyone, as we're not done yet #RUS are into the quarter-finals. Who's joining them? #CRO or #DEN?



Here are your 22 starters for #CRODEN pic.twitter.com/14GPt5kKmd — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018

22:30 IST: Here is how Demark has lined-up for the clash against Croatia.

Croatia's three victories in have led many to claim that Croatia could win the World Cup 2018, especially in a tournament where there appears no outstanding favourite.

Ahead of the crunch clash Rakitic compared his teammate Modric to Spain's Andres Iniesta.

Four years with Iniesta at Barcelona and 11 alongside Modric for Croatia leaves Rakitic in a privileged position to judge two of the finest playmakers of the modern era.

Iniesta is regularly classed among the greats of the game and as a defining influence on Spain's success, but Modric's talents remain relatively unsung.

Perhaps, in part, it is because Iniesta's brilliance has been backed up by achievements on the world stage -- he scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final -- while Modric has not hit the same heights with Croatia.

Modric owns four Champions League titles from his six years at Real Madrid, and has also won a La Liga and the Copa del Rey.