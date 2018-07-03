 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Japan Fans, Players Clean Stadium, Locker Rooms After Heart-Breaking Exit, Win Applause

Updated: 03 July 2018 18:50 IST

Despite the heart-breaking loss, Japanese fans set a precedent for fans across the world by cleaning the stadium stands.

World Cup 2018: Japan Fans, Players Clean Stadium, Locker Rooms After Heart-Breaking Exit, Win Applause
Japanese fans ensured they cleaned their stands after their team bowed out of the World Cup © AFP

Japan played their hearts out against Belgium in the Round of 16 clash on Monday night but were knocked out after a late stoppage time goal scored by the Red Devils side. Despite the heart-breaking loss, Japanese fans set a precedent for fans across the world by cleaning the stadium stands after the match. Not only that, the players even cleaned their dressing room and left a 'Thank You' note written in Russian before leaving the country. This gesture earned accolades from the fans including India cricketer Mohammad Kaif. He posted the images of the Japanese players' act on his official Twitter account. "After being 0-2 down, incredible comeback from Belgium to win 3-2. But these visuals after the match of Japan fans staying behind to clean the stadium up in spite of the defeat is so wonderful. A wonderful culture and truly class. Hope few of our fans can learn and emulate #BELJPN", he captioned on Twitter.

Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui scored two sublime goals in a space of four minutes early in the second half to give Japan a 2-0 lead. However, Belgium fought back and eventually won the match 3-2. Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini scored through two towering headers to put Belgium level and Nacer Chadli scored at the death before the final whistle of the match.

japan fans afp

Photo Credit: AFP

Belgium will play Brazil on July 6 in the quarter-finals at the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Comments
Topics : Japan Belgium 2018 FIFA World Cup Belgium vs Japan, Round of 16 Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Nacer Chadli's 94th-minute winner sent Japan packing
  • Japanese fans stayed back to clean up the mess after their loss
  • The fans had done the same after their win over Colombia
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Japan Fans, Players Clean Stadium, Locker Rooms After Heart-Breaking Exit, Win Applause
World Cup 2018: Japan Fans, Players Clean Stadium, Locker Rooms After Heart-Breaking Exit, Win Applause
World Cup 2018: Stunned Silence In Tokyo As Japan World Cup Dream Ends
World Cup 2018: Stunned Silence In Tokyo As Japan World Cup Dream Ends
World Cup 2018: Belgium Coach Roberto Martinez Eager To Face Brazil As Underdogs
World Cup 2018: Belgium Coach Roberto Martinez Eager To Face Brazil As Underdogs
World Cup 2018: Belgium Beat Japan 3-2 To Reach Quarter-Finals
World Cup 2018: Belgium Beat Japan 3-2 To Reach Quarter-Finals
World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Japan Highlights: Belgium Edge Japan 3-2, To Play Brazil In Quarter-Finals
World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Japan Highlights: Belgium Edge Japan 3-2, To Play Brazil In Quarter-Finals
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.