 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia Denies Punishing Players For Losing World Cup Opener

Updated: 16 June 2018 17:29 IST

Russia outplayed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the World Cup opener.

World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia Denies Punishing Players For Losing World Cup Opener
Russia outplayed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the World Cup opener. © AFP

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has refuted reports about possible reprimands which may await certain members of the kingdoms national football team after the defeat at the FIFA World Cup here. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has refuted reports about the kingdom's Minister of Sports Turki al-Sheikh singling out certain players for alleged disciplinary action, stating that such an act would've humiliated some footballers in front of the others, and that the defeat displayed the skill level of the entire team, reports Sputnik news agency.

The federation officials also commended the minister's stance and his willingness to accept responsibility for the loss.

Earlier, al-Sheikh reportedly said that the Saudi national football team's forward Mohammad al-Sahlawi, defender Osama Hawsawi and goalkeeper Abdullah al-Mayouf will be reprimanded over the loss during the opening match of the FIFA World Cup.

Commenting on the team's crushing defeat, Turki al-Sheikh said he accepts full responsibility for the footballers' less-than-stellar performance.

The minister lamented that despite all the money and effort invested in the team, the Saudi footballers displayed but a fraction of their abilities during the June 14 game.

"We did everything we could for the team's players: we have covered their expenses for three years, we hired the best coaching team and a world-class coach... This is the reality that we must accept, these are their abilities and capabilities," al-Sheikh said on his Twitter account.

The minister also reportedly added that the team's forward Mohammad al-Sahlawi, defender Osama Hawsawi and goalkeeper Abdullah al-Mayouf will be reprimanded.

According to al-Sheikh, the kingdom should start training thousands of Saudi boys between the ages of 12 and 16 in order to eventually form a powerful national football team.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 with a match between the Russian and Saudi teams, which the former won 5-0.

Comments
Topics : Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has refuted early reports
  • World Cup kicked off on June 14 with Russia thrashing Saudi Arabia 5-0
  • The federation officials also commended the minister's stance
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia Denies Punishing Players For Losing World Cup Opener
World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia Denies Punishing Players For Losing World Cup Opener
World Cup: Denis Cheryshev Stars As Russia Rout Saudi Arabia In Tournament Opener
World Cup: Denis Cheryshev Stars As Russia Rout Saudi Arabia In Tournament Opener
FIFA World Cup: Russian President Vladimir Putin Declares Tournament Open
FIFA World Cup: Russian President Vladimir Putin Declares Tournament Open
FIFA World Cup, Russia vs Saudi Arabia Highlights: Hosts Russia Thrash Saudi Arabia 5-0
FIFA World Cup, Russia vs Saudi Arabia Highlights: Hosts Russia Thrash Saudi Arabia 5-0
FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Robbie Williams Enthralls Moscow
FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Robbie Williams Enthralls Moscow
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 1 1 0 0 3
2 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 3
3 Egypt 1 0 0 1 0
4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.