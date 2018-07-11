World Cup 2018, Croatia vs England, Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Croatia's compact side will combat England's fast and direct football when they meet in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup with both teams aiming to recreate their own history by progressing to the title decider. The Croats, basking in the afterglow of their golden generation of footballers, have reached the semi-finals for the second time in their brief history. They will aim to better the third-place finish achieved by the star-studded squad spearheaded by the legendary Davor Suker at the 1998 edition in France. For England, it is a chance to reach the final for the first time since their World Cup winning campaign at home in 1966, more than a generation ago. They reached the last four stage for the last time in Italy back in 1990. While Croats are in the semi-finals on the back of two knockout victories over Denmark and Russia via penalty shootouts, England got past Colombia and Sweden in the last two elimination matches.