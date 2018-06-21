World Cup 2018, Denmark vs Australia Live Football Score: Upbeat Denmark Face Australia In Crunch Group C Clash

Denmark and Australia will lock horns in a crunch Group C contest in which the European side will aim to register their second consecutive win and seal a knockout berth, while the other team will eye survival on Thursday. Denmark defeated Peru 1-0 in their opener against Peru, thnaks to a goal from Yussuf Poulsen, while Australia suffered a 1-2 defeat against the pre-tournament favourites France despite putting up an impressive defensive show. Denmark's final group stage game is against France. Hence, they will be desperate to register a win against Australia, who will look to ensure that their fate will be decided in the third and final group stage against Peru. Nobody really gave Australia much of a chance of qualifying from a Group C that contains France, Peru and their next opponents Denmark, and although Bert Van Marwijk's side gave a good account of themselves against the French, they ultimately ended up with nothing. Now, Australia face an opponent that has not been beaten for 16 games and has not conceded a goal for five. The Australian midfield of Mile Jedinak and Aaron Mooy is solid, but they need to make something happen up front for the likes of Andrew Nabbout and Tom Rogic to finish the buil-up play. It will be interesting to see when 38-year-old Tim Cahill will come in to play. In defence, Aziz Behich, Trent Sainsbury, Josh Risdon and Mark Milligan and starters. (Live Score: Denmark vs Australia)