The 2024 T20 World Cup-winning players Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube got an entry into India's playing XI for the third T20I against Zimbabwe on Wednesday. All the three players were unavailable for the first two games as their return from Barbados after the T20 World Cup triumph was delayed. Khaleel Ahmed was another player, who got an entry into India's playing XI, after being rested in the second T20I. The likes of Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudharsan and Mukesh Kumar have been dropped to make way for the new entries.

#TeamIndia win the toss and will bat first



Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube make the Playing XI



— BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2024

"We'll bat first. Hopefully the moisture will help us. We've got the WC back, Sanju, Jaiswal and Shivam are in. So is Khaleel, Mukesh rests for this one. We feel we have a balanced side," said India captain Shubman Gill after the toss.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said: We were going to bowl first either way. The surface isn't as moist as the first, not very flat. Will see the seamers coming into the contest, and expect some slow turn. Hopefully, the boys have learnt a few lessons from the second game. We need to back our bowlers and keep them to as low a total as possible. Two changes for us. Innocent Kaia has a slight injury, Marumani is in.

Here are the playing XIs -

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara