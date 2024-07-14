With the series already in bag, Team India will take on Zimbabwe in the fifth and final T20I match of the series at Harare Sports Club on Sunday, July 14. "The job is not done," said India captain Shubman Gill after the visitors clinched the series 3-1 with a 10-wicket win in the fourth T20I. Still eager to perform and keep the noose tightened, will the team make any changes in the playing XI? When asked about the same at the end of the fourth game, Gill kept the cards close to his chest. "Haven't had the discussion with the coach. If there are any changes, we will let you know at the toss tomorrow," said the India captain for the Zimbabwe series.

With no hint from the skipper about the team for the final game, have a look at what NDTV thinks India's playing XI would be against Zimbabwe in the fifth and final T20I -

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The southpaw is back to his best. He smashed 93 not out off 52 balls against Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I. His innings was laced with 13 fours and two sixes.

Shubman Gill (c): With back-to-back fifties in the series, the right-handed batter is also back in his groove. Gill has also done a fine job in captaincy, leading India to three wins in last four games.

Abhishek Sharma: The southpaw must get another chance at No. 3 if not as an opener. The third T20I saw him failing with a score of 10 while batting at the new position after the arrival of Jaiswal in the playing XI. Abhishek didn't get a chance to bat in the fourth game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: It has been a good series so far for Gaikwad, who has scored 133 runs in three innings.

Sanju Samson (wk): India's good batting ever since his arrival from the third game means that he has got very little game time in the role. Samson however seems a certain pick for the final game.

Advertisement

Rinku Singh: The southpaw has done a good job with the bat so far as a finisher. What he should be aiming is to also play more role in building the innings when got an opportunity, like something he did in the second T20I with an unbeaten 48.

Shivam Dube: The all-rounder was expensive with the ball in the first game he played on his return to India squad, but he made a good comeback by registering figures of 1 for 11 in 2 overs in the fourth game. He is yet to get a batting opportunity in the series.

Washington Sundar: The off-spinner is having a good outing in Zimbabwe. He leads the wicket-takers' chart with 7 scalps to his name in the four games played so far. His economy is 5.37 in the series.

Ravi Bishnoi: The leg-spinner continues to trouble the Zimbabwe batters with his mystery bowling. Bishnoi however looked a bit off colour according to his standards in the fourth T20I and he will be eager to hit his straps in the final game.

Tushar Deshpande: The right-arm pacer leaked runs at 10 per over while taking one wicket on his debut game for India. He is likely to get a second chance in the final game. If this happens, Avesh might have to warm the bench again.

Khaleel Ahmed: The left-arm pacer has made good improvement even since his return in India's playing XI in the series. In the last two games, Khaleel has picked three wickets and has kept his economy below 10.