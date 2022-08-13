The KL Rahul-led Indian team has left for Zimbabwe for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the side, starting August 18. BCCI shared the pictures of Indian players posing inside the plane. While the first picture had Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar and Prasidh Krishna standing together, the rest of the shared pictures included the likes of acting head coach VVS Laxman and players Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad. "Zimbabwe bound!" wrote BCCI while sharing the pictures on social media.

It is worth noting that Laxman is set to coach India in the tour as the Zimbabwe series concludes on August 22, giving very less turnaround time as the Asia Cup starts soon after that on August 27 in the United Arab Emirates.

A fit-again KL Rahul will lead India in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, while Shikhar Dhawan has been named his deputy. Earlier, in the initial 15-member squad announced by the BCCI on July 30, Rahul's name was not present and Dhawan was supposed to lead the team. However, on Thursday, the BCCI said in a statement that Rahul has been cleared to play. The three ODIs will be played at the Harare Sports Club on August 18, 20 and 22.

India's Updated Squad For Zimbabwe Series: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

