After getting assurances that their grievances would be addressed, wrestlers called off their protest following second round of meeting with union sports minister Anurag Thakur that ended after midnight on Saturday. The minister assured the wrestlers which included big names like Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat that investigation with regards to their allegations of sexual misconduct Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to step aside till oversight committee investigates issue.

