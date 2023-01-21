Story ProgressBack to home
Wrestlers Call Off Protest, Federation Chief To Step Aside Till Probe Is Completed, Says Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
After getting assurances that their grievances would be addressed, wrestlers call off protest following second round of meeting with sports minister Anurag Thakur
Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers call-off the protest© NDTV
After getting assurances that their grievances would be addressed, wrestlers called off their protest following second round of meeting with union sports minister Anurag Thakur that ended after midnight on Saturday. The minister assured the wrestlers which included big names like Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat that investigation with regards to their allegations of sexual misconduct Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to step aside till oversight committee investigates issue.
More updates to follow.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
