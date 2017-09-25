Wrestler Bajrang Wins Gold in Asian Indoor Games

Bajrang beat Daichi Takatani of Japan in the men's freestyle 65kg final

Bajrang beat Daichi Takatani of Japan in the men's freestyle 65kg final © NDTV

Indians added four medals, including a gold through wrestler Bajrang, on the ninth day of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games on Sunday.

Bajrang, the reigning Asian champion, beat Daichi Takatani of Japan in the men's freestyle 65kg final to win the gold.

Two women wrestlers -- Sheetal Tomar and Navjot Kaur --also grabbed a bronze each.

Sheetal won the bronze in freestyle -48kg category while Navjot did the same in freestyle -69kg class.

Krishnan Sasikiran won the third bronze in men's standard individual chess.

India now occupy 12th spot in the medals tally with 6 gold, 7 silver and 11 bronze.