Vinesh Phogat, the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in both Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, on Wednesday raised some serious allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. The veteran athlete, who has represented India at the Olympics too, said that "national coaches molested female wrestlers over the years and were given death threats too from WFI officials." She along with other top Indian wrestlers sat a massive protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday and called for the WFI president's removal from the post.

"We will not compete in any international competition until WFI President is removed", said Bajrang Punia, Olympic bronze medallist wrestler.

"We were threatened that our careers will come to an end if we speak. Federation members used profanities against female wrestlers. We have approached the Prime Minister as well," Vinesh added. The protest was attended by Rio Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik, Sarita More among others.

"Some coaches are close to the national federations. Those coaches have exploited young girls. Don't know how many young girls have suffered due to them."

WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh has responded to the allegations. "I came here as soon as I got to know the wrestlers are protesting. Is there anyone on record who can say the Federation has molested us?" he said at a press conference. "If you had such issues with the federation, then why did nobody raise them for 10 years? Issues come up whenever rules are formed."

More updates to follow