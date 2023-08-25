In a shocking news for the entire WWE fraternity and its fanbase, superstar Bray Wyatt, AKA Mike Rotunda, has died. The news was confirmed by Triple H, Rotunda's employer, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that the news of the star performer's death was given to him by Rotunda's father. Rotunda was part of the WWE universe from 2009 to 2021 before being released. He then returned to the company a year later at the Extreme Rules event. His recent stint in the WWE involved him working on an intricate storyline involving a character called Uncle Howdy, which was portrayed by his brother, former WWE star Bo Dallas, as well as Alexa Bliss.

"Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time," Triple H wrote on 'X'.

The WWE also took to X and confirmed the passing away of Bray Wyatt.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36," the post read. "WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda's family, friends and fans."

Here are some of the other reactions:

Bray Wyatt had been on hiatus for most of this year.