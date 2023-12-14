Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who won the bronze medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, alleged that the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) was using using expired and outdated equipment while conducting dope tests on athletes. In a video that he posted on social media, Punia showed that he was visited by the NADA officials for a test but the equipment were past their expiry date. The wrestler showed that syringes and vials that the officials were carrying and made a request to the authorities to look into the matter. He also tagged NADA in his post on social media along with the entire video.

"This is a very important video for all of us to watch and consider. How to trust the system if procedures are not followed. How can one ensure that there is no manipulation in the entire process? This can happen to anyone, especially junior athletes. Please be informed about your rights and procedure related to doping. We urge the concerned authorities to take necessary action and request the athletes to remain alert and exercise utmost caution during such procedures," Punia wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, Punia could also be heard saying that he does not blame the officials.

Earlier, Punia was granted bail by a Delhi court in a criminal defamation case filed by coach Naresh Dahiya, who had accused the top wrestler of tarnishing his image with his statement during the protest against federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

During the wrestlers' protest, Bajrang had said that Dahiya did not have any credibility to oppose the agitation since he himself was facing a rape case.

Dahiya had then moved the court, which had summoned Bajrang, who recently suffered defeat at the Asian Games to return without a medal.

"Bajrang had sought exemption from physical appearance and missed the first three hearings. He appeared physically today and the court has granted him bail. The next date for hearing is March 5," advocate Rajesh Kumar Rexwal, who represented Dahiya, told PTI after the proceedings.

(With PTI inputs)