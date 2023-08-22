Former WWE world champion John Cena is all set to make his return to action. The development was confirmed by WWE through an official release on Monday. Cena, a 16-time world champion, was last seen in action in a WWE ring during the Wrestlemania event earlier this year, losing to the then United States champion Austin Theory. The 46-year-old had also made an appearance at the Money in the Bank, where he got emotional and spoke about how London should host Wrestlemania.

However, WWE has now confirmed that Cena will be seen in the ring during the very first episode of next month's SmackDown, scheduled to take place on September 1 at The Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

In another major development, the Hollywood star will also make a special appearance at the WWE Superstar Spectacle, a live event which will happen in Hyderabad, India on September 8.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Cena expressed his excitement over his return to in ring action.

"Cannot wait to reunite with the WWE family live on Smackdown! Especially excited to meet the WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the first time ever in India. The time is now. C U all very soon! WWE, WWE India," posted Cena.

During his last in-ring appearance, Cena dominated Theory for most of the match, before the latter landed a cheeky low-blow to get the win via pinfall.

Cena, who made his debut with the franchise in 2003, has won the WWE Championship for a record 13-time, and the World Heavyweight Championship three times.

Regarded by many including his peers as the greatest wrestler of all time, Cena has been in and out of in-ring action since 2017, but makes special appearances from time to time to entertain his fans.