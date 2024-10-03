Former India wrestler Vinesh Phogat was once again accused of not mentioning the name of uncle Mahavir Phogat in her 'thank you' note following the Paris Olympics 2024 disqualification. Vinesh qualified for the 50kg final but was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of the clash. Following the disqualification, Vinesh thanked her coaches, physios and other support staff but the name of her first coach Mahavir Phogat was missing. During a conversation on 'Top Angle With Sushant Sinha', Babita Phogat, daughter of Mahavir Phogat and former India wrestler, opened up about how much Mahavir fought to preserve Vinesh's career and accused her cousin of not thanking him.

"I have seen my father cry just three times in my life. First, when me and my sisters got married. Second, when my uncle died and third, when Vinesh got disqualified from the Olympics," Babita said.

"When my uncle died, Vinesh and both of her siblings suddenly quit wrestling. My father went to their house and fought with their mother to get them back to wrestling. Imagine how much he has worked to make Vinesh. But she thanked everyone except for that guru," the former India wrestler remarked.

Earlier, the National Anti-Doping Authority (NADA) has served a notice for a whereabouts failure to retired wrestler Vinesh Phogat after sending a team to collect urine sample of the wrestler who missed a medal in the Paris Olympic Games as she was disqualified for being 100gms overweight on the morning of the final.

The notice informed that a Dope Control Officer was sent to Vinesh's residence in Sonipat in Haryana on September 9, at the time specified by her, that she would be available there. But Vinesh, who is contesting the elections for the Haryana Assembly, was not available at her residence. This, NADA said, constitutes a whereabouts failure.

Vinesh, who made history for India by becoming the first female wrestler to qualify for the final of the Women's 50kg category in Paris, has been asked to reply to the notice within 14 days.

"You are hereby given a formal notice to notify you about the apparent failure to comply with the whereabouts requirements of the ADR and to invite you to make any comments before we come to a final decision on the matter. Please read this letter carefully, as it may have serious consequences for you," said the NADA notice, a copy of which is available with IANS.

(With IANS inputs)