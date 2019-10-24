Haryana Election Results 2019: Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt (BJP) Loses From Baroda

Yogeshwar Dutt contesting on Bharatiya Janata Party's ticket from Baroda seat in Haryana Assembly election lost to Indian National Congress' Sri Krishan Hooda by nearly 5,000 votes. Yogeshwar Dutt bagged 37,726 votes, while his opponent Hooda, who was the sitting MLA from Congress, got 42,566 votes -- 4,840 more from the BJP candidate. Yogeshwar Dutt, who had won a bronze medal at the London Olympics in 2012, joined the BJP, a month ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls.

While joining BJP, Dutt had said that he wanted to enter politics to serve the people in his state.

Earlier this month, Dutt, who had to quit his police job to enter politics, had said that he will try to ensure the best possible facilities for the budding athletes in Haryana.

"I wanted to enter politics to serve people. People have always showered me with love and blessings, so it is my duty to give something to them in return. I also had a job in the police and I served people there too. But with politics, I can stay more in touch with what people need. I will try to eradicate all problems that are hindering grass root development in Haryana and will try to ensure the state gives the maximum number of athletes," Dutt had told news agency ANI earlier this month.

Dutt won two gold medals in Commonwealth Games in back-to-back edition in 2010 (Glasgow) and 2014 (Gold Coast).

For his achievements in the field of wrestling, Government of India felicitated him with country's highest sporting honour Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2012.

The Indian government conferred him with Padma Shri -- country's third highest civilian honour -- in 2013.

Ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, several high-profile sportsperson had joined BJP. Apart from Dutt, former Hockey player Sandeep Singh and wrestler Babita Phogat had joined the ruling party just months before the polls.