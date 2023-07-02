WWE Money in the Bank 2023 took place at the O2 Arena in London Saturday. The premium live event kicked off with the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, featuring Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Ricochet, Butch, Santos Escobar and YouTuber Logan Paul. The first match kicked off with all six men going after Paul, who had got a wild card entry into the match. While Priest eventually pulled out the briefcase to guarantee himself a championship match in the future, it was the local boy Butch who caused mayhem in the contest.

Butch, who came close to earning a title shot in the future, pulled out a cricket bat from underneath the ring, before taking the attack to his opponents.

Butch gave the local crowd a moment to rejoice at the O2 Arena, which is just a few miles away from the iconic Lord's cricket ground, where England and Australia are currently battling it out in the 2nd Ashes Test.

Bazball at the O2. Butch you legend! pic.twitter.com/sBm5G7f7Kd — LePakad7(@AreBabaRe2) July 2, 2023

Fans also took to Twitter to share their excitement over the same.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

WWE me aaj Cricket batting bhi dekh li #MahaMITB #MITB



Live Hindi commentary is fun on @SonySportsNetwk pic.twitter.com/HCHuwL8Aej — Rohit Pant (@wrestle_chatter) July 1, 2023

John Cena also made his return as he mesmerised the crowd with his first appearance in the WWE Ring since losing to Austin Theory at Wrestlemania earlier this year.

His segment was interrrupted by Grayson Waller, who attempted and attacked him. However, the 16-time world champion had the last laugh as he hit Waller with an Attitude Adjustment.

Advertisement

Result of other matches:

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (WWE Women's Tag Title Match)

Gunther defeated Matt Riddle (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match)

Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio

Advertisement

Iyo Sky Wins Women's Money In The Bank

Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor (WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match)

The Usos Win Bloodline Civil War vs Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa