Dushmantha Chameera comes out to the middle to face the hat-trick ball.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Two in two for Mohammed Shami! Sri Lanka are going down like nine pins here!
Dushan Hemantha walks out to bat now.
9.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Mohammed Shami joins in on the fun now! He brings an end to what was a scratch stay in the middle for Charith Asalanka. Mohammed Shami temps the batter by pitching it slightly up and offers width outside off, Charith Asalanka sees the width on offer and decides to cash in. Throws his hands at the delivery and hits it hard but straight to backward point where Ravindra Jadeja takes a sharp catch to his right. Sri Lanka have lost half their side inside the first ten overs.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Angles it in again, around off, on a length, Charith Asalanka defends this one right under his eyes as he plays it towards cover.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Beats the bat right away! Starts from around the stumps and hurls it from wide of the crease, full and swinging away, outside off, Charith Asalanka gets lured into the drive and gets beaten on the outside edge.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Slanting in on a length, on the pads, Charith Asalanka pushes it tentatively in front of mid on and calls Angelo Mathews for a quick single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Zones in at the stumps, on a full length, Charith Asalanka gets on the front foot and presents a straight bat to stab it towards mid off.
8.4 overs (0 Run) In the channel on off, on a good length, left alone by Charith Asalanka.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Jasprit Bumrah goes full this time, on middle, Angelo Mathews hangs on the back foot and tries to work it across the line by getting his bat out in front. The ball holds its line to induce the outside edge before rolling towards third man for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Jasprit Bumrah lands this on a good length and on the fifth stump line, nips away a shy bit, Angelo Mathews looks to defend but gets squared up and the ball just goes past the outside edge to the keeper.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, shaping away, Angelo Mathews withdraws his bat at the last moment.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten yet again! Back of a length, going away, outside off, Charith Asalanka with another loose shot as he pokes away from the body. The ball rises off the deck and climbs onto him to beat the bat.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Delivers it on a good length again, around off, Charith Asalanka gets behind the line this time and keeps it out on the off side.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Directs a good bumper, at the batter, Charith Asalanka ducks underneath quickly and watches the ball go over his head. Siraj walks up to Asalanka and has a few words to say.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Serves it on a hard length, closer to the off-stump this time, Charith Asalanka has a waft at the delivery and is lucky not to edge this one behind.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up now and invites the drive, outside off, Charith Asalanka presses forward and is no mood to play at those.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, angling in, outside off, Charith Asalanka picks the length early and opts to shoulder arms.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten again! Angling away, on a length, outside off, Angelo Mathews does not move his feet again as he tries to defend but does well not to chase at the delivery as the ball goes past his outside edge.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Tries the bumper this time, but the line is a bit too wide outside off, Angelo Mathews sways out of the way and drops his gloves to let the ball go through to the keeper.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! In the corridor of uncertainty on off, on a good length again, Angelo Mathews gets tempted by the width and looks to punch this one through the off side. The ball moves back in off the deck and beats him on the inside edge.
6.3 overs (0 Run) At 137.9 clicks, on a good length, on the sixth stump line, Angelo Mathews plays it right under his eyes and smothers the ball onto the deck.
6.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bumrah loses his raadar on this occasion as he slips it down leg, on a good length, Angelo Mathews gets inside the line and lets the ball go for a wide.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) A bit of width outside off, fuller in length, Angelo Mathews extends his arms and caresses it between point and cover for a couple of runs.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off, Angelo Mathews hops and rides on top of the bounce to dab it to point.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Jaffa by Siraj! Makes the batter play this time by bowling it much straighter, on a good length, near the off-stump line, Charith Asalanka gets drawn forward in defence but the ball nips and zips past his outside edge.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Decides to come from around the wicket and lands it in the channel on off, on a good length, Charith Asalanka lifts his bat and lets the ball pass again.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Angles it across now, on a good length, outside off, Charith Asalanka is happy to leave the ball alone and lets it go harmlessly through to the keeper.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Keeps it full again and angling in, on middle and leg, Angelo Mathews walks across his stumps but fails to get bat to ball as he tries to flick it off his pads. Wears it on the pads and the ball rolls towards fine leg for a leg bye.
5.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes short again but the line is down leg, Angelo Mathews ducks underneath the delivery and lets the ball pass. Wide called by the umpire.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Goes full this time searching for that magical delivery, on middle, Angelo Mathews stays rooted deep in his crease but still manages to clip it to mid-wicket.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Bends his back and goes into the wicket, over middle, Angelo Mathews stays back in his crease and hops to keep this one out. He does not manage to get on top of the bounce as the ball hits him high on the bat.
