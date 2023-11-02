India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Kasun Rajitha is still searching for his line here! He lands this on a good length but down the leg side, Shubman Gill looks to flick but misses as the ball deflects off his pads towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and around middle, Shubman Gill knocks it towards mid on and scampers across for a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, on middle, angling in, Shubman Gill prods forward and blocks it back to the bowler.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shubman Gill finds the fence now! Angelo Mathews lands this short of a length and outside off, Shubman Gill frees his arms and crunches it through point for a boundary. Gill is never going to miss out on those balls.
7.3 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up and around off again, Shubman Gill once again uses his feet but taps it down towards short covers again.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, on off, Shubman Gill uses his feet and pushes it towards short covers.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Angelo Mathews begins with a slower delivery, back of a length and outside off, Shubman Gill chops it down towards point.
Change from both ends as Angelo Mathews comes on, replacing Dushmantha Chameera.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and around off, Virat Kohli drives it firmly again but this time Angelo Mathews at mid off dives to his left to make a good stop.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A poor delivery and rightfully punished! Kasun Rajitha continues with fuller length but serves this down the leg side, Virat Kohli stays there and glances it off his pads towards the fine leg fence for another boundary.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Vintage Virat! Kasun Rajitha pitches this one up and around off, Virat Kohli presents the full face of the bat and drives it well wide of mid off for a beautiful boundary.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Another full delivery, on off, Shubman Gill drills it wide of mid off where the fielder moves to his right and dives but lets it through. A single is taken due to the misfield.
6.2 overs (0 Run) This is full again and on middle now, Shubman Gill uses his feet but has to adjust and knocks it towards mid off in the end.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Kasun Rajitha starts with a full delivery, on off, shaping away, Shubman Gill mistime his drive towards mid off.
Time for the first change in bowling as Kasun Rajitha comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Dushmantha Chameera overpitches this one, on middle, Virat Kohli steps across a bit and closes the face of the bat to drive it nicely past mid on for another boundary.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and on off, Virat Kohli pushes it towards covers.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Virat Kohli dabs it towards point.
Halt! Dushmantha Chameera is experiencing discomfort in his left shoulder having landed badly on it on the first delivery of the over. The physio is out to have a look but Chameera looks fine to continue. All good to go now.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A fine reply from Kohli! Dushmantha Chameera serves this a bit fuller and on off again, Virat Kohli this time leans on nicely and carves it through cover-point for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) RIPPER! Dushmantha Chameera lands this on a good length and around off, nips back in sharply, Virat Kohli looks to push it away but gets beaten on the inside edge as the ball just goes past the stumps as well.
5.1 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! A really good attempt though! This is full and around middle, sticks to the surface again, Virat Kohli drives it uppishly wide of the bowler where Dushmantha Chameera stretches his left hand out and the ball almost sticks to it but he fails to grab hold of it after a couple of attempts. Kohli gets a life now!
