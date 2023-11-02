India vs Sri Lanka: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for the chase! We can see the Indian players in a huddle and now they spread out to take their respective field positions. Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne are the two openers for Sri Lanka.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then, India have posted a huge total on the board and with their quality bowling attack, they will be confident of defending this one. Sri Lanka will need some inspiration and all of their batting resources to gun this down and hand the hosts their first defeat. Join us in a bit to see how the chase unfolds.
Shreyas Iyer, one of the architects of the Indian innings is up for a quick chat. He says that it was a pretty good wicket to bat. Adds that it was easy to rotate the strike. Mentions that his plan was to capitalise on loose deliveries. Feels that Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli steadied the ship and laid the platform for others to chip in. Shares that the message was that the slower deliveries were holding in the surface and therefore, they had to watch for it carefully.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, only have themselves to blame as they dropped catches of both Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli and that has cost them badly in this game. Their ground fielding was also not up to standards but it got better as the game progressed. Dilshan Madushanka gave them a brilliant start by getting rid of Rohit Sharma in the very first overs but they could build on that allowing the hosts to gain control of the game. However, it was Madushanka again who delivered the breakthroughs in the middle overs by getting the wickets of Gill and Kohli in quick succession but once again they couldn't stop the hosts from forming another partnership. They leaked too many runs at the fag end of the innings and it was looking like Madushanka versus India as he registered a fine five-wicket haul while Dushmantha Chameera got one too, and they forced two run outs in the last over, but they will need some heroes in their team to get over the line here.
After starting the innings with a boundary, India lost their skipper Rohit Sharma on the very next ball and the crowd went silent. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill also struggled initially but both were given second chances by the Lankan fielders and they grabbed that with both hands. They were able to rotate the strike well and also did not miss out on putting away the loose balls. It was looking like that both the batters will score big as they registered their fifties but continued to score runs at a good rate. They added 189 runs for the second wicket but Gill just missed out on his first ever World Cup hundred as he departed for 92. The fans were expecting King Kohli to equal Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds but he too fell short and was dismissed for 88 and the hosts had two new batters at the crease and had to rebuild. Shreyas Iyer wasted no time and batted aggressively with KL Rahul providing good support from the other end. Iyer lost a couple of partners but continued his onslaught and smashed it all around the park. He left the park after scoring a stunning 82 off just 56 balls which included more sixes than boundaries. His knock took them closer to the 350-run mark while a nice little cameo from Ravindra Jadeja took them past that and helped them reach a massive total.
Another fantastic batting performance from India! They have used the batting conditions really well here at Wankhede and ended up with 357 runs with excellent knocks from Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer. The Lankans will be disappointed with their effort as they know they could have done better but now have an uphill task if they want to get anything out of this game.
49.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A run out to end the innings! Angles this one in, on a length, over middle, Ravindra Jadeja goes for the pull but does not manage to find the gap. Hits it towards deep square leg and wants to take two since it is the last delivery. Sadeera Samarawickrama in the deep, collects it cleanly and releases the throw towards the batting end. Kusal Mendis makes no mistake in taking the bails off and catches Jadeja short of his crease. India end with 357/8 on the board!
49.5 overs (0 Run) Comes from around the wicket and goes full, near the tramline on off, Ravindra Jadeja reaches out and hits it on the bounce towards long off. He refuses the single and opts to stay on strike for the last delivery.
49.4 overs (1 Run) In the air.. but safe! Slower and fuller, outside off, Jasprit Bumrah goes for a swipe across the line but the ball does arrives slowly and he ends up chipping it in the air. The ball drops in the vacant mid-wicket region for a single.
Jasprit Bumrah is the next man in.
49.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Kasun Rajitha loops it up, slower and on a fullish length, outside off, Mohammed Shami gets beaten in the flight as the ball dips on him and fails to connect. He sets off for a bye as the ball rolls behind the stumps but Kusal Mendis is alert and fires an underarm throw. Shami gets sent back but it is too late as Mendis hits the target at the batting end.
49.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Ravindra Jadeja flat bats this one down to long off and opts to take the single this time.
49.1 overs (2 Runs) Slower and slanting in, full and on middle and leg, Ravindra Jadeja gets his bat out in front and nudges it in front of deep mid-wicket. Calls for two immediately and completes it with ease.
Who will bowl the last over? It will be Kasun Rajitha. He has conceded 60 runs in his eight overs. Can he keep India under 360?
48.6 overs (0 Run) This is bowled slower, on a length, outside off, Mohammed Shami goes for a mighty heave through the line but swings a bit early and ends up missing it altogether.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around off, Ravindra Jadeja dabs it wide of point for a single.
48.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over! Dushmantha Chameera hurls it outside off but misses the yorker by not much, Ravindra Jadeja sets himself deep in his crease and manages to get underneath the delivery. He thumps it over the leaping long on fielder for a maximum. 350 comes up for India!
48.3 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! Angling into the batter, on a length, Mohammed Shami closes the bat face early as he tries to work it across the line. He gets a leading edge that drops wide of extra cover for a single.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Lands it on off, on a good length, Ravindra Jadeja pushes it in front of backward point for a single.
48.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart batting! Slower and into the deck, outside off, Ravindra Jadeja walks across by moving to the off side and does not miss out in scooping it past the keeper and short fine leg for a boundary.
47.6 overs (3 Runs) Buzzers! Bangs it in short, outside off, Ravindra Jadeja hops to ride on top of the bounce and tucks it in front of deep mid-wicket and completes the second run. The throw from the deep is not a great one and no one is able to collect it, allowing an overthrow as the ball rolls to deep point.
47.5 overs (2 Runs) 'Two' is the call and Ravindra Jadeja gets it! Bowls it full again, on off, Ravindra Jadeja waits for the ball to arrive and clips it in front of deep mid-wicket for two more runs.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Slower and fuller, wide outside off, Mohammed Shami frees his arms and pushes it in front of deep point for a single.
Mohammed Shami comes out to the middle now.
47.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! The change of angle does the trick for Dilshan Madushanka! Cleverly bowls it near the tramline on off, fuller in length and slower, Shreyas Iyer is made to reach out for this one as he looks to go over the top on the off side. Gets this one off the bottom part of the bat and skies it high in the air towards extra cover where Maheesh Theekshana settles under it and snaffles it. Dilshan Madushanka has his fifth wicket and India are now 6 down!
47.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Charges in from over the wicket and tries to keep it away from the batter but bowls it beyond the tramline on off, Shreyas Iyer reaches out to get bat on this one but fails to reach it. Wided.
47.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Goes down the ground now does Shreyas Iyer! Changes to around the wicket but bowls it right in the slot, around off, Shreyas Iyer stays deep in his crease and tonks it down the ground towards the long on fence for six more runs.
47.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There comes the big hit from Shreyas Iyer! Dilshan Madushanka bowls it into the wicket from over the wicket, Shreyas Iyer fetches it from outside off and deposits the pull over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
46.6 overs (2 Runs) Hurls it on the pads, on a length, slower as well, Ravindra Jadeja clips it gently in front of deep mid-wicket and completes the second run with ease.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Slower length delivery, outside off, Shreyas Iyer pushes it in front of deep point for a single.
46.4 overs (2 Runs) Needless throw from Kasun Rajitha! Back of a length, slower, outside off, Shreyas Iyer opens the bat face and steers it towards point. An easy single for the batters but Rajitha goes for a shy at the non-striker's end and there is no one to collect his throw near the stumps, allowing an extra run.
46.3 overs (0 Run) Pace taken off again, on a length, outside off, Shreyas Iyer tries to slice it away on the off side but misses out.
46.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Dushmantha Chameera tries to nail the yorker but ends up bowling a thigh-high full toss, around off, Shreyas Iyer gets a bit surprised initially but gets his bat down in time and steers it wide of backward point for a boundary. Iyer brings up 2000 ODI runs with his shot.
46.1 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Serves it on a good length, on middle, Shreyas Iyer uses his wrists and places it gently in the vacant mid-wicket region for a couple of runs.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Drifts on the pads this time, with a full slower delivery, Shreyas Iyer gets deceived by the slowness of the delivery. The ball deflects off his pads to short fine leg for a leg bye.
45.5 overs (1 Run) This is bowled slower and fuller, outside off, Ravindra Jadeja reaches out and pushes it in front of cover for one more.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Kasun Rajitha is lucky to get away there! A bit too straight, on a length, on the pads, Ravindra Jadeja helps it away with the angle but picks out the man at short fine leg.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Takes pace off yet again and delivers it fuller, outside off, Shreyas Iyer hammers it down the ground towards long off for one more run.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Comes from around the wicket for the left-hander and goes short, at the batter, Ravindra Jadeja controls the pull through mid-wicket for a single.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a slower delivery, on a length, outside off, Shreyas Iyer stays back and punches it through covers for a single.
