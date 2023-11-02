India vs Sri Lanka: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
41.6 overs (1 Run) This is a slower delivery, full and around off, Ravindra Jadeja looks to drive but gets an outside edge towards third man for one.
41.5 overs (0 Run) A slower bouncer now, on middle, Ravindra Jadeja ducks under it.
41.4 overs (2 Runs) A high full toss now, on off, Ravindra Jadeja drills it wide of sweeper covers for a brace.
Ravindra Jadeja comes out to bat now.
41.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A fine review from Sri Lanka! Dilshan Madushanka bangs this short and down the leg side, Suryakumar Yadav looks to hook it away but misses as Kusal Mendis behind the stump pouches it and appeals. It is turned down by the umpire. Kusal Mendis looks confident and takes the review. UltraEdge shows a slight spike when the ball is close to the gloves and the on-field call is changed. SKY knew and he already started walking back when the review was taken. India lose half their side now!
41.2 overs (1 Run) A slower one now, full and on middle, Shreyas Iyer clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
41.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Suryakumar Yadav steers it through point for a single.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Another quicker delivery, short and on middle, turning in, Shreyas Iyer gets a bit cramped and cuts it towards point.
40.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! Maheesh Theekshana drags his length back a bit and on middle, Shreyas Iyer clears his front leg away and tonks it over the bowler's head and into the sightscreen for his fourth maximum.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav tucks it through mid-wicket for a run.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and around off, Suryakumar Yadav drills it straight to cover-point.
40.2 overs (2 Runs) Short again, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav nudges it off the back foot wide of long on for a couple of runs.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Shreyas Iyer moves back and punches it towards long on for a single.
