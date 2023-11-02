India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Class written all over it! Dushmantha Chameera goes full again and just outside off and pays the price again. Suryakumar Yadav picks the length early and drives through the line. He drives it wide of mid on this time but the result is the same, four more runs.
39.5 overs (0 Run) An optimistic shout for caught behind but Kusal Mendis goes for the review! Dushmantha Chameera bowls it into the wicket, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav stays back in his crease and closes his bat face at an angle to push it towards mid-wicket and mid on. The ball straightens a bit and zips past his outside edge. Nothing on UltraEdge and Sri Lanka lose their review.
39.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav is up and running! Pitched up by Dushmantha Chameera, on off and middle, Suryakumar Yadav gets on the front foot and presents the full face of the bat. He drives it back past the bowler and collects a boundary to the long off fence.
39.3 overs (0 Run) This is bowled on a good length, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav dabs it in front of cover.
Suryakumar Yadav walks out to bat now.
39.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another soft dismissal and Dushmantha Chameera gets a much-deserved wicket! Charges in from over the wicket, on a good length, over off, KL Rahul tries to access the off side and looks to go over cover. However, the ball stops in the surface and Rahul adjusts by checking his shot. He fails to keep the ball along the ground and ends up chipping it straight down the throat of Dushan Hemantha at extra cover who does the rest. India are now 4 down!
39.1 overs (1 Run) Starts the over with a slower delivery, full in length, on middle and leg, Shreyas Iyer knocks it back past the bowler for a single.
38.6 overs (1 Run) On a yorker length, outside off, Shreyas Iyer jams it out without much timing to long off and keeps the strike with a single.
38.5 overs (2 Runs) This is bowled on a fullish length, on middle and leg, Shreyas Iyer gets into the position early and scoops it wide of short fine leg for a couple of runs.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls the offbreak now, short and turning in, on middle, KL Rahul rocks on the back foot and punches it to deep cover for one more run.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Drops it short, outside off, Shreyas Iyer frees his arms and flat bats it down to long on for a run.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Strays on the pads again, KL Rahul hangs back and clips it in front of deep square leg for a single.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Slants this one in, on middle and leg, Shreyas Iyer stands tall and whips it towards mid-wicket where the ball eludes the diving fielder for a single.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Bye! Cleverly rolls his fingers over the ball and bowls it on a good length, on off, Shreyas Iyer swings to go down the ground but connects with thin air. The ball drops in front of Kusal Mendis who fails to read the bounce and concedes a bye.
37.5 overs (1 Run) This is bowled slower, on a length, on off, KL Rahul waits for the ball to arrive and punches it through covers for a single.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller in length, around off, KL Rahul shimmies down the track and goes for a swipe across the line. A stifled appeal for LBW from Dushmantha Chameeraas the ball strikes Rahul on the pads. They do not go for the review as the impact seemed to be outside off.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Angling into the pads, on a length, Shreyas Iyer turns this one away to fine leg and rotates the strike.
37.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide! Zones this one in, full and around off, Shreyas Iyer stays deep in his crease, expecting the short delivery. Pushes away from the body and does not move his foot much. He gets an outside edge that beats the diving Kusal Mendis to his right for a boundary.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a good length, outside off, KL Rahul walks across in the crease and plays it wide of point for a single.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Lands it short and with pace on it, outside off, Shreyas Iyer makes room to cut this one wide of backward point but hits it straight to that man. A much-needed quiet over for Sri Lanka, just a single off it.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Slanting in, full and on the pads, Shreyas Iyer tickles but picks out the man at short fine leg.
36.4 overs (0 Run) A bit of turn in, shorter and on middle, Shreyas Iyer tucks it off his pads in front of mid-wicket.
36.3 overs (0 Run) At the stumps again, full and quicker, Shreyas Iyer shuffles but can only push it back to the bowler.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Fires it in, full and on middle, Shreyas Iyer shows the full face of the bat and blocks it out.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short, around middle and leg, KL Rahul uses the depth of his crease to ease this one in front of square on the leg side for a single.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Another off-pace delivery, back of a length, outside off, KL Rahul guides it wide of point and retains the strike with a single.
35.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Loses the grip of the ball as he sprays a low full toss way down leg, left alone for a wide by KL Rahul.
35.5 overs (1 Run) This is bowled on a back of a length, outside off, Shreyas Iyer drops it with soft hands, wide of point for a single.
35.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whoa, cracking shot! Kasun Rajitha hurls this one with a scrambled seam, on a length, outside off, Shreyas Iyer clears his front leg and swings through the line. Whacks it into the stands towards the long on region for a 106-metre hit, the biggest maximum of this World Cup.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Shaping away a touch, on a good length, outside off, KL Rahul shuffles and steers it down to third man for a single.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Drags the length back and bowls it outside off, KL Rahul hangs back and pushes it to cover.
35.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully timed! Kasun Rajitha loses his radar as he bowls it a bit too full, and on the pads, KL Rahul allows the ball to come to him and clips it neatly by rolling his wrist. He hits it well wide of deep square leg for a boundary.
