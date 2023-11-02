India vs Sri Lanka: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Straight as an arrow! Dushan Hemantha offers flight but misses his length as he bowls it in the slot, on off and middle, Shreyas Iyer plants his foot forward and winds up to smoke it back over the bowler's head for a biggie.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Good stop! Fired in, full and quicker, on leg, KL Rahul sweeps it with his fast hands towards short fine leg where Dushmantha Chameera dives to his right and saves a certain boundary. Just a single then.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Shreyas Iyer works it down the ground to long off for a single.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Slows it up a bit, full and outside off, KL Rahul reaches out in front to paddle this one on the leg side but he gets more bat than he would have liked. A single taken.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and around leg, Shreyas Iyer steps out and takes it on the full to drive it down to long on for a single.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up a bit too full, on middle and leg, KL Rahul knocks it down the ground and beats the diving Dushan Hemantha to his left for a single.
33.6 overs (2 Runs) Pulls the length back and bowls it slower again, Shreyas Iyer fetches it from outside off and drags the pull to the left of deep square leg for a couple of runs.
33.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Launched down the ground! Kasun Rajitha bowls this one slower, on a length, wide outside off, Shreyas Iyer picks the change of pace and swings through the line to thump it over mid off for a maximum.
33.4 overs (0 Run) In the channel on off, on a good length, Shreyas Iyer stays leg side of the delivery and pushes away from the body towards point.
33.3 overs (0 Run) On a hard length, outside off, Shreyas Iyer tries to force this one through the off side but ends up pushing it towards short extra cover without much timing.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Hurls it on a good length, outside off, KL Rahul crouches and frees his arms to cut it through covers for a single.
33.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away in the gap! Kasun Rajitha starts off on a short of a length, over middle, KL Rahul shuffles and swivels to pull it behind square on the leg side for his first boundary of the game.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Bowls it shorter and quicker, outside off, KL Rahul stays back in his crease and pats it to deep point for a run.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter, around off, Shreyas Iyer shuffles and opens the bat face to guide it wide of point for a single. 200 comes up for India!
32.4 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, turning away, outside off, Shreyas Iyer slices it off the front foot towards point again.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Shorer this time, outside off, Shreyas Iyer hangs back and pushes this one towards point.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker this time, full and the ball grips in the surface, around off, Shreyas Iyer works it with the turn towards point.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, full and on off, Shreyas Iyer prods forward and smothers the ball in front of cover.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Slower and shorter again, on middle, KL Rahul rises and keeps it out in front of mid-wicket. End of another successful over from Dilshan Madushanka.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls it n a length, outside off, Shreyas Iyer stays leg side of the ball and drives it square, past point for a single.
31.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short again but down leg, Shreyas Iyer gets inside the line and leaves the ball alone for a wide.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Bangs it into the wicket now, over middle, KL Rahul hops and gets on top of the bounce to drop it on the leg side for a single.
KL Rahul comes out to the middle now.
31.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Oh, dear! It's Dilshan Madushanka again who silences the Wankhede crowd! Virat Kohli departs 12 runs short of that elusive 49th ODI hundred. Dilshan Madushanka cleverly rolls his fingers over the ball and bowls it on a good length, outside off, Virat Kohli pushes tentatively at this delivery as he looks to go down the ground. He gets undone by the lack of pace and ends up chipping it towards short extra cover where Pathum Nissanka takes a few steps forward and slides to complete the catch. Dilshan Madushanka has his third wicket and India have now lost both set batters.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off and bowls it on a length, outside off, Virat Kohli punches it firmly away from the body but straight to short extra cover.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Gets greeted with a short delivery does Shreyas Iyer, over middle, he gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through square leg for a single.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller one now, outside off, Virat Kohli steers with an open bat face towards point.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Shortens his length and bowls it on middle, Virat Kohli nudges it off the back foot to mid-wicket.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Shreyas Iyer is off the mark! Turning away, full and outside off, Shreyas Iyer plays it with the turn towards cover for a single.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Slows it up, full and outside off, Virat Kohli gets a good stride in and stabs it towards short extra cover where the fielder dives but parries the ball away, allowing a single.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Drifts on the pads, Virat Kohli clips this full delivery neatly but straight to mid-wicket.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Floated up, full and on off, Virat Kohli presses forward and pushes it to short extra cover.
