India vs Sri Lanka: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
29.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A soft dismissal and Gill just misses out on his first World Cup hundred. Dilshan Madushanka bangs this one short again and around middle, slower too, Shubman Gill sways away and tries to ramp it away but fails to get the connection right and nicks it behind where Kusal Mendis makes no mistake. Gill walks back to a standing ovation from the crowd and raises his bat but deep down he will be disappointed to not get that well-deserved century. India lose their second wicket now!
29.5 overs (2 Runs) Takes pace off again, on a length and around off, Shubman Gill steers it wide of point and comes back for the second run.
29.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASHED! Dilshan Madushanka lands this short of a length and around middle, Shubman Gill gets into a good position early and absolutely swats it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary. Gill moves into the 90s now!
29.3 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and on off, slower again, Shubman Gill pushes it towards short covers.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, slower too, Virat Kohli uses his feet and stabs it in front of mid off for a quick single.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Dilshan Madushanka tries to bang in a bouncer but this one is too high, on middle, Virat Kohli sways away from it. Wided.
29.1 overs (0 Run) A slower dipping yorker, on middle, angling in, Virat Kohli digs it back to the bowler.
28.6 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Sri Lanka feeling the heat! Dushan Hemantha lands this short and outside off, Shubman Gill goes on his back foot and cuts it towards cover-point where the fielder lets it through and the ball races to the fence for a boundary. 13 runs off the over!
28.5 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, full and on off, Virat Kohli leans on and taps it wide of short covers for another quick run.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Shubman Gill drills it towards long off for a run.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Shubman Gill prods forward and defends it on the front foot.
28.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Shubman Gill changing gears now! This is floated and around middle, Shubman Gill skips down the track and smokes it way over the bowler's head for a massive biggie.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Virat Kohli moves back and punches it towards sweeper covers for a single.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Change of pace from Chameera, full and on off, Virat Kohli guides it wide of point for one.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery, on middle, Shubman Gill tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
27.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Shubman Gill hits the first six of the match! Dushmantha Chameera bangs this short and around middle, Shubman Gill picks up the length very early and whacks it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie. Not good signs for Sri Lanka!
27.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Shubman Gill cuts it straight to point again.
27.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, Shubman Gill pats it down in front of mid-wicket.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Shubman Gill cuts it straight to point.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, full and on off, Virat Kohli leans on and taps it towards point.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Shubman Gill goes down and sweeps it wide of deep square leg for just one.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Shubman Gill clips it towards short mid-wicket.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker, short and on middle, Virat Kohli flicks it off the back foot towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
26.2 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on off, Virat Kohli pushes it back to the bowler.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, short and on middle, turning in, Virat Kohli tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Another slower one, full and on off, Virat Kohli waits for it and drives it through covers for one more.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Shubman Gill bunts it through backward point for one.
25.4 overs (3 Runs) Buzzers! This is back of a length and around off, Virat Kohli punches it nicely wide of sweeper covers where the fielder runs to his right and dives to stop it. He throws at the bowler's end where Kasun Rajitha fails to collect it due to the extra bounce as the batters gets across for the third run now.
25.3 overs (1 Run) A slower delivery now, full and outside off, Shubman Gill drills it towards sweeper covers for a run.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Full again, on middle, Virat Kohli knocks it wide of mid on for a single.
25.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! Dushmantha Chameera serves this one full and around middle, Virat Kohli stays in his crease and uses the flick of wrists to whip it away wide of mid on for a boundary. With that, 150-run partnership comes up between the batters.
