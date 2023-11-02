India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and punished!
24.2 overs (1 Run) Short again, on middle, Shubman Gill stays back and nudges it through mid-wicket for a run.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, Virat Kohli flicks it off the back foot towards square leg for a single.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Overpitched and on middle, Virat Kohli drills it towards long on for one.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Another slower one, full and outside off, Shubman Gill throws his bat at it and slices it towards deep point for another run.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, slower too, Virat Kohli dabs it through cover-point for a run.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit around off, Virat Kohli uses his feet to smash it away but goes a bit too hard and miscues it back to the bowler.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, on off, Virat Kohli drives it hard but straight to short covers.
23.1 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and around off, Shubman Gill looks to push it away but gets an outside edge towards third man for a single.
A change in bowling as Dushmantha Chameera (3-2-8-0) returns to the attack.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Drags his length back a bit, on off, Shubman Gill uses his feet and pushes it uppishly but safely towards long off for one.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Goes short and on middle, Shubman Gill stays back and pats it down to short mid-wicket.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off, Virat Kohli drills it towards long off for another run.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, full and outside off, Virat Kohli throws his bat at it but misses.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Shubman Gill clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on off, Virat Kohli eases it towards long off for a single.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish and around middle, Virat Kohli uses his feet and works it wide of mid on for one.
21.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Virat Kohli dabs it towards point.
21.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Kasun Rajitha pitches this one up again, on off, Virat Kohli uses his bottom hand and drills it with a closed face of the bat wide of mid on where the fielder dives to his left and gets a hand to it but the ball stills races to the long on fence for a boundary.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on middle, Shubman Gill knocks it towards mid on and sets off for the run, he has to go around the bowler but makes his ground as the fielder hits the stumps at the bowler's end as well.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Shubman Gill slashes hard at it but fails to connect.
21.1 overs (0 Run) A slower one, full and on middle, Shubman Gill tucks it towards short mid-wicket and wants the run but is sent back.
20.6 overs (2 Runs) Short again and on off, Virat Kohli moves back and slaps it hard and wide of sweeper covers where Dilshan Madushanka runs to his left and dives to keep it inside. Two runs taken!
20.5 overs (1 Run) A bit short and around off, Shubman Gill moves back and punches it through covers for one.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Pushed through quicker, full and around off, Virat Kohli pushes it wide of point for another run. There is a bit of a fumble but no harm done for Lanka.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on of, Shubman Gill drills it towards long off for a run.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Shubman Gill knocks it back to the bowler.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and around off, Virat Kohli drives it towards wide long off for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs Sri Lanka: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
