India vs Sri Lanka: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dilshan Madushanka greets Ravindra Jadeja with a boundary!
Ravindra Jadeja is introduced into the attack now.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Looped up, full and on off, Maheesh Theekshana drills it wide of cover-point where the fielder dives to his left to make a good stop.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Dilshan Madushanka drives it through cover-point for a run.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker delivery, full and on off, angling in, Dilshan Madushanka prods forward to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on off, Maheesh Theekshana drills it through covers for a single. 50 up for Sri Lanka!
18.2 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on off, Maheesh Theekshana pushes it towards short covers.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Maheesh Theekshana drills it towards mid off.
Dilshan Madushanka is the last man in for Sri Lanka.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! FIVE FOR SHAMI! Mohammed Shami lands this a on a good length and around middle, shaping away this time, Kasun Rajitha looks to drive it on the up but only manages to get an thick outside edge towards second slip where Shubman Gill takes a sharp catch moving to his left. Shami is on the ground thanking the almighty as he becomes the outright highest wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cups.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Anothet full delivery, on middle and leg, Kasun Rajitha tucks it past short leg as the ball rolls towards square leg and the batters take two runs.
17.4 overs (0 Run) So close! Mohammed Shami pitches this one up, on off, goes in with the angle, Kasun Rajitha looks to drive but gets beaten on the outside edge.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller again, on middle, Kasun Rajitha knocks it towards mid off.
17.2 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! Mohammed Shami lands this on a good length and around off, shaping in, Kasun Rajitha looks to push it away but gets beaten on the inside edge this time.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Mohammed Shami bowls this on a fuller length and around off, Kasun Rajitha leans on to his drive nicely and creams it through covers for a boundary.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker again, short and on middle, Maheesh Theekshana clips it towards short mid-wicket.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, short and on off,angling away, Maheesh Theekshana stays back to defend but misses.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off, Kasun Rajitha guides it with the outer half of the bat past short third man for a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Kasun Rajitha strides forward and blocks it out towards point.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short again and around off, Kasun Rajitha plays inside the line of it and misses.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Kuldeep Yadav starts with a googly, short and on off, turns away, Kasun Rajitha moves back and taps it towards point.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Another pitched-up delivery, on off, Maheesh Theekshana looks to drive but gets an inside edge to the leg side.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Mohammed Shami overpitches this one, on off, Maheesh Theekshana shows the full face of the bat to drill it down the ground towards the long off fence for a boundary.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller again, on off, Maheesh Theekshana looks to block but gets a bottom edge onto his boots as the ball rolls towards short covers.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Shami now bangs in a sharp bouncer at 136.2 clicks, on middle, Maheesh Theekshana ducks underneath it.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on middle, angling in, Kasun Rajitha hops up and takes his eyes away from the ball as he works it towards square leg for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, angling in, Kasun Rajitha knocks it towards slilly mid on.
