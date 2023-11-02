India vs Sri Lanka: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Length again and on off, Maheesh Theekshana pushes it towards short covers again.
14.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Maheesh Theekshana stabs it towards short covers.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and on off, Maheesh Theekshana drives it towards wide mid off.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Another good bouncer, on middle, Maheesh Theekshana ducks under it.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj bangs in a sharp bouncer now, on middle, Maheesh Theekshana just manages to get out of the way of it.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on off, Kasun Rajitha hops up and runs it down to third man for a single. Sri Lanka have avoided the lowest score in an ODI World Cup game.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, Kasun Rajitha steers it through backward point for one.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on middle, Kasun Rajitha pats it down to short covers.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Pitches this one up and around off, Maheesh Theekshana pushes it through covers for a run.
13.3 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and on middle, shaping in, Kasun Rajitha hops up and tries to play at it but misses and KL Rahul only manages to parry it behind. A bye is taken.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Mohammed Shami bowls this full again and on off, Kasun Rajitha stays there and drives it through the vacant mid off region for a boundary.
Kasun Rajitha comes out to the middle.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CASTLED! Mohammed Shami strikes again! The last known batter for Sri Lanka now goes back to the hut. This is very full and around middle, nips back in sharply and late, Angelo Mathews looks to go for the big drive on the up but plays completely down the wrong line and gets beaten by the late in-swing as the ball goes through the gap between bat and pad to shatter the stumps. India two wickets away from the win now! Can Mohammed Shami get a five-wicket haul here?
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Another full delivery around off, Maheesh Theekshana drills it through covers again for a couple of runs.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Mohammed Siraj serves this one full and around off, Maheesh Theekshana leans on nicely and opens the face of the bat to drive it crisply through covers for a boundary.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj lands this on a good length, on middle, angling in, Maheesh Theekshana gets beaten by the pace as he looks to defend and misses to get hit on the pads.
12.3 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up and on off, Maheesh Theekshana drives it straight to mid off.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on middle, Angelo Mathews clips it through square leg for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery, on off, angling in, Angelo Mathews knocks it towards mid off.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Another sharp bouncer, on middle and leg, Maheesh Theekshana ducks under it.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on off, Maheesh Theekshana blocks it out to the off side.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Oh..so close! This is on a good length and around off, nips away a shy bit, Maheesh Theekshana looks to play at it but misses as the ball goes past the outside edge to the keeper.
Maheesh Theekshana walks out to bat now.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A fantastic review from KL Rahul! Mohammed Shami bangs this into the pitch but down the leg side, Dushmantha Chameera looks to glance it away but misses as KL Rahul collects it diving to his left. The umpire gives a wide but he seems to be very confident and convinces Rohit Sharma to take the review but no one else looks that interested. However, UltraEdge shows a big spike when the ball is close to the gloves and the on-field call is changed. Mohammed Shami has three now and India are three wickets away from the win!
11.2 overs (1 Run) Pitched up and on middle again, Angelo Mathews looks to drive but gets a bottom edge towards square leg for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on middle, angling in, Angelo Mathews looks to work it away but misses and gets hit on the pads. It looks like going down the leg side.
Drinks break! Sri Lanka needed this break as India are all over them at the moment. The Lankans are probably having flashbacks from the Aisa Cup 2023 final and if they are not careful things could be even worse here.
10.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN AGAIN! Mohammed Siraj serves this a bit fuller, on off, angling in, Dushmantha Chameera looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge this time.
10.5 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up and outside off, Dushmantha Chameera offers no shot at it.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! How has that missed the stumps? Mohammed Siraj lands this on a good length and around off, nips back in sharply, Dushmantha Chameera looks to play at it but it goes through the gates and KL Rahul also fails to stop it with a dive to his left as the ball races to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller again, on middle, Angelo Mathews knocks it down the pitch where Mohammed Siraj picks up and has wild throw at the batter's end which allows the batter to get the run.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) On a length and around middle, Angelo Mathews nudges it wide of square leg where the fielder dives to his right but only manages to parry it behind Two runs taken.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery, on off, Angelo Mathews gets behind the line of it and blocks it out towards short covers.
