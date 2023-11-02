India vs Sri Lanka: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Keeps it full and on middle, Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and blocks it out towards short extra cover.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Floated up, full and on the off-stump line, Virat Kohli drives it down the ground towards long on for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker now, full and on off, Virat Kohli knocks it towards short extra cover.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Lovely! Gives the ball air and bowls it full, on off and middle, Virat Kohli gets a stride out to defend but the ball dips on him and spins past the outside edge. More like it by Dushan Hemantha.
14.2 overs (1 Run) A bit fuller and turning away, outside off, Shubman Gill plants his foot forward and plays it with the turn to deep cover for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a drag down, outside off, Virat Kohli hammers it off the back foot towards deep cover for a single.
Drinks! Sri Lanka will be kicking themselves for not taking those crucial catches of both batters. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill have their eyes set now and this partnership is starting to take the game away from the Lankans. The hosts will hope that this continues like this but Sri Lanka will want to use this break to come up with something different and get the breakthrough to put pressure on the hosts. An exciting phase of cricket awaits us. Also, Dushan Hemantha to bowl after the break.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Gets this one to angle across the right-hander, short of a length, outside off, Shubman Gill sees the width and throws his hands at it but connects with thin air. It was there to be hit and Gill is disappointed with himself for failing to get it away.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Dilshan Madushanka drifts down leg again, on a length, Virat Kohli whips it aerially but in front of deep square leg for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Much straighter this time, on a good length, on off and middle, Virat Kohli gets his bat out in front and blocks it towards cover.
13.3 overs (1 Run) At the toes again, on a fullish length, Shubman Gill clips it through square leg and takes a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Half a shout for LBW! Fullish delivery, tailing into the pads, Shubman Gill fails to flick this one and wears it on the pads. Not much of an appeal from any of the Sri Lankan players as the ball would have gone down leg.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A bit uppish from Virat Kohli! Starts his new spell with a full delivery, shaping in, on middle, Virat Kohli presses forward to clip it away but the ball stops and holds in the surface. Kohli gets a leading edge that lobs in front of mid off and the batters scamper across for a single.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Compensates by bowling it short but offers width outside off, Shubman Gill stands tall and punches it sweetly through covers. Dilshan Madushanka in the deep, sprints and puts in a dive to his right to keep it to two.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shubman Gill does not miss out this time! Maheesh Theekshana strays down leg again, full in length, Shubman Gill closes the face of his bat and clips it off his pads towards the deep backward square leg region for a boundary.
12.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Loses his radar as he slips a full delivery down leg, Shubman Gill misses the tickle but does well not to lose his balance. Wide called by the umpire.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Looped up slower, fuller and on off, Shubman Gill drives it straight back to the bowler.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter trajectory again, short and on off, Virat Kohli goes back and turns it away in front of square leg for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, knocked down to long on for a single by Shubman Gill.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Short and flatter, outside off, Virat Kohli gets behind the line and steers it behind square on the off side. He wants to come back for the second run but Shubman Gill sees Angelo Mathews get around and sends him back.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A bit too straight by Mathews, on a good length, on the pads, Virat Kohli fails to get it as fine as he intended. The ball deflects off his thigh pad and rolls towards short fine leg for a leg bye.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on a good length, outside off, Virat Kohli plants his foot forward and waits to dab the ball towards point.
11.4 overs (0 Run) A bit slower, slanting in, on a length, on middle, Virat Kohli shapes to clip it away but adjusts well to block it out down the wicket.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Angelo Mathews drags the length back and serves it on off, Shubman Gill steps out and taps it with soft hands in front of cover for another quick single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Angles it in, on a length, around off, Virat Kohli uses his feet to move off side and nudges it in front of mid-wicket. Calls Shubman Gill for a quick single and a fumble there allows the run to be completed with ease.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Shubman Gill walks across and drills it along the ground to deep point for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Drifting in, full and around middle, Virat Kohli tucks it gently in front of mid-wicket.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery, at 92.5 clicks, outside off, Shubman Gill shuffles and jams it out down the ground towards long off for a run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Darted in, full and on middle and leg, Virat Kohli drives with a straight bat to long on for one more run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Pushes it through, full and on the pads, Shubman Gill clips it away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A bit quicker through the air, full and outside off, Virat Kohli knocks it down to long off and rotates the strike.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) Virat Kohli greets Maheesh Theekshana with a boundary! Starts off with a bit of a loosener, tossed up half-volley, outside off, Virat Kohli presses forward and creams the drive. He manages to beat the diving long off fielder to his left for a boundary.
