India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Jasprit Bumrah tempts the batter by offering width outside off, on a length, Charith Asalanka gets lured into the rash shot as he throws his hands at the delivery but gets beaten on the outside edge.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Hurls it on a back of a length, on off, Charith Asalanka stands tall and dabs it off the back foot towards point..
4.4 overs (0 Run) Risky leave! Bowls it near the off-stump line, on a length, shaping in as well, Charith Asalanka lifts his bat a bit early and shoulders arms without covering the line of the delivery.
4.3 overs (0 Run) A bit straighter this time, on middle and leg, fuller in length, Charith Asalanka gets behind the line to this delivery and pats it back to the bowler.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Switches to around the wicket and serves it fuller in length, at the stumps, Charith Asalanka gets forward and blocks it towards cover.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Targets the pads on a good length, Charith Asalanka presents a straight bat to the delivery slanting in and plays it towards mid-wicket.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A rare loose delivery from Siraj and Sri Lanka have their first boundary! A bit too straight by Siraj, a bit fuller and on the pads, Angelo Mathews allows the ball to come to him and rolls his wrists to clip this one through square leg for a boundary.
3.5 overs (0 Run) This one is angled back into the batter on a fuller length, Angelo Mathews expects the ball to angle back in and manages to keep it out on the leg side.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Similar delivery to the previous one, full and swinging away, Angelo Mathews opts to play this one late and stays leg side of the ball to push it back to the bowler.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, going away, outside off, Angelo Mathews does not get behind the line but does enough to block this one out.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Hurls it from wide of the crease again, on a hard length, over middle, Angelo Mathews gets caught in the crease as he tries to defend this one. The ball nips back and rises off the deck to catch him high on the thigh pad.
Angelo Mathews is the next man in.
3.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CASTLED! Mohammed Siraj is on a roll here! He gets his third wicket and it's the big one of Kusal Mendis! Bowls this one from a bit wide of the crease and slants this one in, on a good length, top of off, Kusal Mendis plays for the ball coming back in but fails to cover the line as the ball holds up in the surface and straightens to beat Mendis on the outside edge. The ball clatters into the off stump and Mendis looks back at the woodwork with a stunned look on his face. Mohammed Siraj lets out his signature celebration and the Mumbai crowd have gone bonkers.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah tries the yorker but serves a low full toss, on middle, Charith Asalanka watches it through and knocks it towards mid on.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery and around off, angling away, Charith Asalanka stays back and keeps it out towards covers.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Swinging in, on a length, on the pads, Kusal Mendis helps it away to fine leg for a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) A confident appeal for LBW but turned down! Jasprit Bumrah is convinced and Rohit Sharma goes for the review! Goes a bit fuller this time and angles it into the right-hander, on middle and leg, Kusal Mendis looks to clip it away and plays all around it. He gets pinged on the front pad but the umpire shakes his head. A clear gap between bat and ball and Ball Tracking shows the ball to be missing the leg stump. KL Rahul did not look convinced and he was right.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Almost dragged it on there! Back of a length, over off, Kusal Mendis hangs on the back foot to defend this one from the crease but the ball gets a bit big on him and drops off his bat. The ball trickles past the stumps and Kusal Mendis breathes a sigh of relief.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Zones it in full and straight, at the stumps, Kusal Mendis crouches and gets behind the line to block it back onto the deck.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Oh... so close! Gets this one to jag back into the left-hander, over off, on a good length, Charith Asalanka does not cover his off stump and shoulders arms. Luckily for him, the ball bounces over the off-stump.
Charith Asalanka is the next man in with Sri Lanka in early trouble.
1.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Mohammed Siraj gets his man eventually! Technology does not come to Sadeera Samarawickrama's aid this time! Pulls his length back and bowls it in the channel on off, a bit of away movement. A loose shot by Sadeera Samarawickrama as he pokes away from the body and without any foot movement. Gets an outside edge that flies straight to Shreyas Iyer at third slip who makes no mistake. Kusal Mendis at the non-striker's end, stands there in disbelief. Sri Lanka are crumbling here at 2/3.
1.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Mohammed Siraj lands this on a good length and just around off, shaping away again, Sadeera Samarawickrama looks to push it away but gets beaten on the outside edge.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on off, shaping away, Sadeera Samarawickrama knocks it with a straight bat towards mid off.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Given caught behind but Sadeera Samarawickrama takes the review! Fullish delivery, shaping away, outside off, Sadeera Samarawickrama has a feel for the delivery as he reaches out in front. Gets beaten on the outside edge and there is a noise as the ball passes next to the bat. The umpire is conceived as well and he raises his finger. Sadeera Samarawickrama knows he has not hit and sends it upstairs. The UltraEdge shows no bat and the replays show that it was the bat hitting the ground which made the noise.
Sadeera Samarawickrama comes out to the middle now.
1.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Mohammed Siraj strikes on his first delivery as well! Sri Lanka have lost both their openers inside the first seven balls. Starts from over the wicket and goes full in search of swing, full and swinging in, on middle and leg, Dimuth Karunaratne fails to read the line of the delivered and plays all around it as the tries to work it across the line. He gets pinged on the front pad and the up goes the finger. Dimuth Karunaratne takes the review, more in hope though. Nothing on UltraEdge and it is three reds on Ball Tracking. Dimuth Karunaratne departs for a golden duck as well.
Mohammed Siraj to share the attack.
0.6 over (0 Run) Fullish delivery, outside off, Kusal Mendis reaches out and drives it back to the bowler. End of an eventful over from Jasprit Bumrah.
0.5 over (0 Run) Keeps it full again and angling into off, Kusal Mendis keeps it out watchfully off the front foot.
0.4 over (0 Run) It's all happening! Full and slanting in, on off and middle, Kusal Mendis accounts for the inward movement and tries to clip it across the line but he closes the bat face early. He gets a leading edge that goes just over the leaping Jasprit Bumrah in his follow through.
0.3 over (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Gets this one to angle away on a good length, in the channel on off, Kusal Mendis tries to swing through the line with the angle but the ball moves away and goes past his outside edge.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full and shaping in, at the stumps, Kusal Mendis gets behind the line to defend but the ball nips back and catches the inside edge as it rolls towards square leg.
0.2 over (1 Run) WIDE! A bit too straight again as he Jasprit Bumrah slips this one down leg, Kusal Mendis fails to tickle it away and it is called a wide. Sri Lanka are underway with an extra!
0.2 over (1 Run) WIDE! A 'Superman' effort from KL Rahul to save a certain boundary! Gets the ball to tail back in sharply but the radar is a bit down leg, on a good length, KL Rahul springs himself to his left and stretches out with his left hand to make an excellent stop.
Kusal Mendis, the skipper of Sri Lanka walks out to bat at number 3.
0.1 over (0 Run) OUT! LBW! What a start for Jasprit Bumrah and India! The in-form Pathum Nissanka departs for a golden duck. Bumrah charges in from over the wicket and angles it in, on a good length, on off and middle. Pathum Nissanka plays for the ball coming in but it straightens after pitching and hits him on the high on the back thigh. India go up in unison and the umpire raises his finger. Pathum Nissanka has a word with his partner and goes for the review with four seconds left on the timer. It looked dead straight in real-time and there is nothing on UltraEdge. Wickets is umpire's call on Ball Tracking and the on-field decision will stand. Sri Lanka keep their review but lose Pathum Nissanka.
