India vs Sri Lanka: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Another full delivery, on middle, sticks to the surface a bit, Virat Kohli works it wide of mid off for one.
4.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A genuine chance goes begging here! This is pitched up and around off, Shubman Gill looks to drive it on the up but gets an outside edge in the air towards cover-point where Charith Asalanka dives early to his left and spills it out. They cross. Gill gets a life here!
4.5 overs (1 Run) Full again but down the leg side this time, Shubman Gill misses his glance. It is called a wide.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and on off, swinging in, Shubman Gill jams it out towards mid off.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in two! Dilshan Madushanka bowls this back of a length and just around off, Shubman Gill gets on top of the bounce and punches it sweetly through covers for another boundary.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shubman Gill finally gets off the mark on his ninth delivery! Dilshan Madushanka lands this short of a length and around middle, sits up nicely for the batter, Shubman Gill picks up the length early and pulls it towards the vacant deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
4.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and around off, angling away, Shubman Gill looks to play at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Virat Kohli offers no shot at it. Another maiden over from Dushmantha Chameera!
3.5 overs (0 Run) Dushmantha Chameera goes back to his fuller length and around off, Virat Kohli looks to drive but gets another inside edge onto his pads as the ball goes nowhere. Virat Kohli living a bit dangerously here!
3.4 overs (0 Run) Just short again! Dushmantha Chameera lands this on a good length and around off, shaping in, Virat Kohli looks to push it away but gets an inside edge onto his back pad as the ball deflects behind but lands just in front of the keeper where Kusal Mendis dives forward but fails to reach it.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Another full delivery, on middle, angling in, Virat Kohli tucks it straight to short mid-wicket.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Just short! This is full again, on middle, Virat Kohli knocks it bit uppishly down the ground where Dushmantha Chameera goes down but the ball just lands in front of him.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery and on off, Virat Kohli drives it firmly but straight to wide mid off.
2.6 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up and around off, Shubman Gill leans on and pushes it towards mid on.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Goes back to his fuller length, on the pads, Virat Kohli nudges it towards fine leg for a single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Dilshan Madushanka bangs in a sharp bouncer at 134.5 clicks, on middle, Virat Kohli sways away from it well.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length but down the leg side, Virat Kohli leaves it alone. Wided.
2.3 overs (0 Run) A slower delivery now, full and on middle, Virat Kohli blocks it out as the ball rolls towards mid off.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Dilshan Madushanka serves this full again, on middle, shaping in too, Virat Kohli uses his wrists well to flick it with excellent timing past mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and around middle, shaping in, Virat Kohli knocks it to the right of the bowler.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up on off, Shubman Gill defends it off the inner half of the bat to the leg side. A maiden over then!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Oh..beauty! Dushmantha Chameera lands this on a hard length and around middle, nips back in sharply after hitting the deck, Shubman Gill gets cut in half as he tries to work it away and misses it completely.
1.4 overs (0 Run) This is back of a length and on the sixth stump line, Shubman Gill gets his bat away from it and lets it go to the keeper.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Full again and around off too, Shubman Gill pushes it towards short covers. Three dots in a row now!
1.2 overs (0 Run) Goes a bit fuller and on off, Shubman Gill strides forward and knocks it towards wide mid off.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Dushmantha Chameera begins with a good-length delivery around off, Shubman Gill steers it toward point.
It will be pace from both ends as Dushmantha Chameera comes on from the other end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat Kohli gets off the mark with a boundary as well! Dilshan Madushanka serves this full again but down the leg side, Virat Kohli just has to get some bat on it and the ball races to the fine leg fence for four runs. An eventful first over comes to an end!
0.5 over (0 Run) Overpitched and around off this time, Virat Kohli drives it straight to mid off.
0.4 over (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on middle, Virat Kohli gets behind the line of it and blocks it down the pitch.
0.3 over (0 Run) Almost carries to the fielder! Sri Lanka nearly hunted down two prized scalps on consecutive deliveries. This is pitched up and on middle, shaping in, Virat Kohli inside-edges his attempted flick and it goes on one drop to short fine leg. Nervy start for India!
Virat Kohli walks in at number 3 for India.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Dilshan Madushanka has silenced the Wankhede! What a brilliant comeback from him and this is a peach of a delivery. He lands this off-cutter on a good length and just around middle and off, shaping away slightly this time, Rohit Sharma plays for the shape-in and tries to block but plays down the wrong line and the ball goes through to shatter the off pole out of the ground. India lose their skipper early!
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! India and Rohit Sharma are underway in style! Dilshan Madushanka starts with a fuller delivery but on the pads, Rohit Sharma just tickles it away past short fine leg for a boundary.
We are done with the national anthems and it is now time for the action to get underway. Some last words being spoken by Kusal Mendis in the Sri Lankan huddle before they spread out to take their respective field positions. A loud cheer from the Mumbai crowd as the local boy Rohit Sharma strides out to the centre with his opening partner, Shubman Gill. It will be Dilshan Madushanka to start the proceedings with the new ball for Sri Lanka. He is starting with two slips in place. Off we go...
We are moments away from the start of this clash, but before that, the match officials and the players, along with their mascots, will line up for the national anthems. They are joined by the UNICEF and ICC Ambassadors Sachin Tendulkar and Muthiah Muralidaran. It will be Sri Lanka's national anthem first followed by the national anthem of India.
The skipper of India, Rohit Sharma says that they would have batted first anyway. Shares that it looks like a good pitch but feels that there will be some assistance at the start. Reckons that it will be nice for seamers to bowl under lights. Mentions that it is a great honour and a good moment for him to captain India where he has grown up. States that they thrive on getting better as a team and it is important for them to not get carried away. Adds that it is important to stay balanced and tick boxes again and again. Informs that they are going with the same team as the last game.
Sri Lanka's captain, Kusal Mendis says that they will bowl first. Mentions that the wicket looks great and feels that it looks a good wicket to bat second. Feels that they have done really well in the last couple of matches. States that the remaining three games are important for them and hopes that everyone can give their best. Informs that Dushan Hemantha comes into the side in place of Dhananjaya de Silva.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (C/WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha (In place of Dhananjaya de Silva), Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.
TOSS - Rohit Sharma flips the coin and Kusal Mendis calls it right. Sri Lanka have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Michael Atherton says that it is hot but it is not unbearable like it was during the England-South Africa clash. Adds that the square boundaries are 64m and 69m respectively while the straight boundaries are 76m. Ricky Ponting joins him and says that there is a bit of shine and that means it will not slow down as the game progresses. Tells that that the challenge for the bowlers will be to hit the hard length which will be difficult to put away. Reckons that the pitch is full of runs and the captain winning the toss should look to bat first.
ICYMI, as part of the joint initiative by the ICC and UNICEF, this game between India and Sri Lanka will be celebrated as a 'One Day 4 Children' fixture. Through 'One Day 4 Children' and the #BeAChampion campaign, both organisations aim to communicate the message of creating equal opportunities for girls and boys.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, suffered a disappointing loss to the Afghans where they were completely outplayed. Their batting has been a bit of a concern with only Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama contributing most of the runs but they will need a lot of support from others. Their opening partnership is not a settled one but getting Angelo Mathews in the team has provided them a good balance in the side. Dilshan Madushanka has been their best bowler with his ability to swing the new ball both ways while Maheesh Theekshana can be dangerous to the Indian batters. They will surely remember that humiliation in the Asia Cup and will turn up with more firepower to avenge that defeat. Will they hand the hosts their first loss? Or will the Men in Blue continue on their merry way? We will find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.
India have been the team to beat in this tournament and are still undefeated. Their batting has been amazing with either Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul all stepping up whenever the team needed them. They will be a bit concerned with the form of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer but that hasn't affected them that much till now. Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav have been absolutely fantastic with the ball getting crucial breakthroughs at different phases of the game while Mohammed Shami who wasn't getting a game has picked up nine wickets in just two games and will look to add to his tally. Mohammed Siraj has been a bit inconsistent but he will remember his magnificent spell against the Lankans in the Asia Cup and will hope to get back in form. They are a well-rounded unit once again be the favourites to win this game.
Hello and a warm welcome folks! The Wankhede Stadium is ready to host Sri Lanka in what is going to be a repeat of the 2011 ODI World Cup final. The Men in Blue will want to recreate that historic moment to confirm their spot in the semi-finals while the Lankans will hope that they become the first side to defeat India and keep their campaign alive.
... MATCH DAY ...
