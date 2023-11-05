India vs South Africa: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
44.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Marco Jansen lands this back of a length and around off, Suryakumar Yadav makes some room and slaps it over mid off for four more runs.
44.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away this time! Marco Jansen bowls another full toss, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav this time stays there and shows the full face of the bat to drill it down the ground past mid on for a boundary.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Rare miss from Sky! Marco Jansen serves a low full toss, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav backs away and looks to scoop it but fails to connect. This was there to be put away.
44.4 overs (2 Runs) Another fuller one, on off, Virat Kohli drives it down the ground where Marco Jansen sticks his left leg out and the ball deflects off it towards the mid-wicket region. A single is taken but Kohli is looking for the second. However, Jansen is quick to gather the ball up. Oh..no! It is called a No ball for overstepping. Another Free Hit next...
44.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery, on off, Virat Kohli drills it towards mid off.
44.2 overs (2 Runs) Overpitched and outside off, Virat Kohli backs away and squeezes it past point who gets a hand to it for a couple of more runs.
44.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classic Kohli! Marco Jansen serves this full and around middle, Virat Kohli uses his bottom hand really well to whip it between long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
43.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav this time finds the fence! Tabraiz Shamsi flights this one up, full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav goes down on one knee again and sweeps it wide of deep square leg where Kagiso Rabada dives to his left, gets a hand to it but fails to stop it from going to the fence for a boundary.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Short again, on middle, Virat Kohli clips it through square leg for one.
43.4 overs (2 Runs) Goes short and on middle, Virat Kohli moves back and tucks it with soft hands through square leg and comes back for the second run, Temba Bavuma chases it but his throw at the keeper's end is well wide to trouble Kohli who anyway puts in a dive to make his ground.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav goes down and sweeps it towards deep square leg for a run.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Just short! This is tossed up, full and on off, Suryakumar Yadav looks to drive but gets a bottom edge as the ball goes in air towards the bowler where Tabraiz Shamsi dives forward but the ball just falls in front of him.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Virat Kohli punches it wide of short covers where the fielder dives to his left to make a brilliant stop. They cross.
42.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav finds the fence and spoils the over a bit! Marco Jansen bowls this on a hard length and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav accepts the width on offer and crunches it over point for a boundary.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Marco Jansen nails another yorker, on middle, angling in, Suryakumar Yadav jams it out towards mid on. Four dots in a row now!
42.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Marco Jansen lands this back of a length and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav slashes hard at it but fails to connect.
42.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Suryakumar Yadav knocks it towards mid off.
42.2 overs (0 Run) A good yorker now, on off, Suryakumar Yadav digs it out down the pitch.
Suryakumar Yadav is the next man in.
42.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another brilliant catch in the deep! KL Rahul's struggle in the middle finally comes to an end. Marco Jansen lands this back of a length and around middle, KL Rahul looks to pick it up and heave it away but gets a bit of a top edge as the ball goes high in the air towards deep square leg where Rassie van der Dussen runs to his right and takes a fine catch while sliding on the ground. India four down now!
41.6 overs (0 Run) Looped up, full and on middle, Virat Kohli tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Another flighted delivery turning into the leg side, Virat Kohli misses his glance this time. Another wide given.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and around leg, KL Rahul pulls it towards deep square leg for a run.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, turns in, KL Rahul defends it off the inner edge to the leg side.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Drags his length back and around leg, Virat Kohli heaves it with no real timing towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and around leg, turning in, Virat Kohli offers no shot at it. Wided.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, short again, on leg too, turning in, Virat Kohli misses out on his heave again and gets hit on the pads as the ball goes nowhere.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Tabraiz Shamsi gets away with it! He bowls it slower through the air, short and on leg, turning in, Virat Kohli goes through his pull early this time misses to get hit on the pads.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Fires this one down the leg again, turning in, Virat Kohli leaves it alone this time. It is initially called a wide but the siren goes off as Shamsi has overstepped. It is a No ball. Free Hit coming up..
41.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, short but turning way into the leg side, Virat Kohli moves back but misses his pull and is disappointed with himself. Wided.
40.6 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on middle, KL Rahul stays there and tucks it towards short mid-wicket. Another good over for South Africa!
40.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Marco Jansen lands this on a hard length and around off, angles in and then straightens a bit, KL Rahul looks to punch it away but gets beaten on the outside edge.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on middle again, Virat Kohli clips it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
40.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, angling in, KL Rahul works it wide of mid-wicket for another run.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Right in the blockhole, on off, Virat Kohli drills it through covers for a run.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, KL Rahul throws his bat at it and slices it on the bounce to third man for a single.
