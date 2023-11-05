India vs South Africa: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) A couple of sedate overs to end the second Powerplay and only three singles come off that over. Good length around off, punched away on the up but straight to extra cover.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it shorter this time around off, Virat Kohli hosp and nudges it down in front of point but denies the single.
39.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length outside off, KL Rahul stays back and eases it away through backward point for another single.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Spears in the yorker on middle, gets it to reverse just ever so slightly, Virat Kohli is late on the block and gets a big inside edge toward fine leg for another single.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Just a fraction fuller and wider, nipping back in sharply, KL Rahul plays all around it and gets an inside edge onto the back leg. The ball rolls toward short third man and they pick up a single.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Hard length over off, angling in and then holding its line a bit. KL Rahul is taken aback but does manage to defend it down on the off side.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Top delivery to end the over! Goes pace on now and nails the yorker around off and middle. Virat Kohli has to adjust and just about manages to jam it back out on the deck.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Goes full and wide again, even closer to the tramline, Virat Kohli has to reach for it and can't pierce the gap at covers.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, bowled full and wide again, KL Rahul drives it along the ground to deep cover and picks up a run.
Halt! It looks like Lungi Ngidi has hurt the inside of his ankle trying to save that previous delivery. The pain is visible on his face and the physio is in to check on him. He is good to continue.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Full and straight this time, driven straight back at the bowler who sticks out a right leg and the ball goes off the ankle toward mid on. The batters pick up a single but Lungi Ngidi seems to be in a bit of pain. That could be a sore one to get on the inside of the ankle.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Looks for the variation and takes pace off again, serving it very full and outside off, getting it to dip late as well. Virat Kohli jams it out toward extra cover.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Perfect length, on a tight line around off and angling in, KL Rahul looks to drive at it but gets an inside edge that goes through backward square leg and they pick up a single.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, jammed away toward deep point for a single by KL Rahul.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length on middle and angled in, KL Rahul looks to work it leg side but closes the bat face early and gets a leading edge toward cover-point.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off and bowls it a bit shorter outside off, KL Rahul dabs it down on the off side.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls it a touch fuller and hones in on the off stump, KL Rahul covers the line well and pushes it out toward mid off.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Hard length outside off, Virat Kohli stays back and guides it down to third man for a single.
37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets it past the fielder! A rare freebie from Kagiso Rabada as he tries to bowl it full and straight but ends up serving a low full toss on the pads, Virat Kohli flicks it away and beats the diving man at 45 to his left to find the fence.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, pace on this time and around off, KL Rahul blocks it out on the off side.
KL Rahul is the next man in.
36.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Shreyas Iyer tries to keep upping up the ante and that brings about his end. Lungi Ngidi rolls his fingers over the ball and bowls the slower delivery, on a hard length and around off. Iyer pre-meditates and back away trying to muscle this one over the long on fence but the bat turns in his hand and the ball is sliced up high in the air. The ball lands near the mid on region where Aiden Markram settles under it and takes a good catch. End of a very solid knock from Iyer.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, squeezed away toward point.
36.3 overs (0 Run) A low full toss on the legs, Shreyas Iyer looks to flick it away but mistimes it toward mid-wicket.
36.2 overs (0 Run) On a hard length over off, Shreyas Iyer stays put and forces it away toward mid off.
36.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Banged in short over the stumps, sitting up nicely for the batter. Shreyas Iyer pulls it well over mid-wicket and in front of square for a boundary.
35.6 overs (0 Run) A slower short ball over middle, Virat Kohli is undone by the lack of pace and can't pull it away.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Oh, just short! Bangs it in on a shorter length over middle and angles it in, Shreyas Iyer looks to climb into the pull but mistimes it flat and toward wide long on. Marco Jansen covers good ground to come in and tries to slide in but his knees get stuck and Jansen can't quite reach it and gobbles it up on the half-volley. Another single.
35.4 overs (2 Runs) Excellent fielding in the deep by Marco Jansen. On a good length and angled into the leg stump, Shreyas Iyer looks to heave across the line but ends up skying it a mile high and down the ground. Jansen runs after it from long on but the ball falls safe and plugs a bit that allows Jansen to slide and pull it back in. Two taken.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and over off, Shreyas Iyer looks to drive but it isn't full enough and ends up just easing it back to the bowler.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Kohli wants two but won't get it! A tad shorter over middle, Kohli stays back and tucks it away 'round the corner for a single.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Good length around the top of off, Virat Kohli plays it late and with and opened bat face toward point.
