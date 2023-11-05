India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
34.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Virat Kohli reaches out and slaps it away to deep cover-point for a single.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Keeps taking pace off and bowls this one on a hard length around middle, Virat Kohli plays it away to mid on.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss and Virat Kohli is disgusted with himself. Another slower delivery, pitched up outside off, Kohli steps out and looks to thump it right back over the bowler's head but is completely beaten by the lack of pace.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bowled shorter but well wide of the off stump. Kohli leaves it alone for a wide.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Change of pace! Slower and fuller outside off, Virat Kohli looks to play the cover drive but can't get it away.
34.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The boundaries are flowing now for India! Full and straight, Virat Kohli uses his feet to get to the pitch of the ball and whips it away wide of mid on and the ball runs away to the fence.
33.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Aiden Markram drops this one short again around leg stump, Shreyas Iyer uses the depth of the crease well and pulls it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. 14 off that over!
33.5 overs (1 Run) Short over middle, forced off the back foot down to long on for one.
33.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets the boundary this time! Dragged down on middle and leg, Virat Kohli rocks back and whips it away using the wrists over square leg and finds the fence.
33.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, pushed down to long on for a single.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Classic Kohli but it will only be a single. Tossed up on middle, Kohli sits down and plays the whippy slog-sweep in front of deep mid-wicket. Heinrich Klaasen there does brilliantly as he moves across and puts in the dive to keep it down to just a single.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Sees the batter advancing and tries to fire it in at the pads, Shreyas Iyer works it away through mid-wicket for a run. The 200 is up for India.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Looks to go full and wide, gets this one a bit too full and Iyer slices the low full toss down to third man for a single.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery, on a length and around off, punched away toward extra cover.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on a shorter length over off and gets it to bounce a bit extra. Shreyas Iyer hops on the back foot and keeps it down in front of point.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up around off and middle, Shreyas Iyer eases it away with soft hands toward cover.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off and angling across, Virat Kohli plays a high-elbow punch and gets the ball through to deep cover-point for a run.
32.1 overs (1 Run) On the bounce! Banged in short and outside off, Shreyas Iyer plays a bit of a loose shot after the interval and gets a top edge down to third man for a single.
Drinks! India have managed to get through the tough middle phase and are starting to change gears now with both Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer registering fifties. South Africa need wickets and they need the quickly as this wicket is turning and they would not want to be chasing a massive total here. Marco Jansen to continue after the break.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter around middle, worked off the back foot toward mid-wicket.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Pulls the length back and looks to turn it into the stumps, Virat Kohli goes on the back foot and keeps it out.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted around off, Virat Kohli leans on and taps it with gentle hands onto the leg side.
31.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed down the ground for a run.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tossed up on a length around middle and this one turns down the leg side. Iyer misses the flick and a wide is called.
31.2 overs (0 Run) A tad shorter again around middle, pushed away off the back foot to mid on.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a shorter delivery over middle, turning in. Virat Kohli gets on the back foot and tucks it away to the left of square leg and scampers across for the single. Good running!
30.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A third boundary of the over and Shreyas Iyer is on a roll here. Bangs this one in halfway down the track around off, Iyer gets on top of the bounce and swivel-pulls it well in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. 14 off that over!
30.5 overs (0 Run) Much better! Hard length, angling it into the off pole, Shreyas Iyer stays back and covers the line before blocking it out. The crowd is really getting into it right now.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Changes the line of attack by coming from around the wicket but spills another shortish delivery down the leg side. Marco Jansen seems to have absolutely no rhythm in this game.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Banged in short but down the leg side, left alone for a wide.
30.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too easy for Shreyas Iyer and he is cutting loose now. Attempted slower ball, just floated up at a gentle pace and outside off. Shreyas Iyer takes advantage of the half-volley and creams it through the cover region for a boundary.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Good length, around the top of off and middle, blocked out by Iyer.
30.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over, smartly done by Shreyas Iyer and he brings up back-to-back FIFTIES for himself. On a hard length outside off, Iyer gets under the ball and lifts it well over mid off and the ball goes away into the fence. Solid knock this from Iyer so far.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the off stump, Shreyas Iyer stays put and defends it with soft hands.
