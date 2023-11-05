India vs South Africa: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Short again and around middle, Shreyas Iyer flicks it past square leg for one.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Looped up, full and on middle, Shreyas Iyer knocks it back to the bowler.
29.4 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on middle, Virat Kohli moves back and nudges it through mid-wicket for a run.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Shreyas Iyer drills it towards long on for a single.
29.2 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant fielding! This is tossed up, full and on middle, Shreyas Iyer lofts it over the bowler's head as Marco Jansen from long on runs to his left and slides to collect the ball and just manages to get rid off it before his legs touch the ropes. The umpire after seeing a lot of replays gvse the benefit of the doubt to the fielder and it will be just two runs.
29.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Tabraiz Shamsi lands this short and around leg, turning in, Shreyas Iyer moves back quickly and smacks it towards the deep backward square leg fence for a boundary.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end the over as this full delivery is eased towards long off by Iyer. Keshav Maharaj finishes his spell with excellent figures of (10-0-30-1).
28.5 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and around off, Virat Kohli steers it wide of point for one more.
28.4 overs (2 Runs) Goes short and around off, Virat Kohli moves back and punches it wide of long off for a brace.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Shreyas Iyer works it through square leg for one.
28.2 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR KING KOHLI! He marks his birthday with another fine knock but knows that the job is not done yet and will look to stay there till the end. This is flighted, full and on off, Virat Kohli drills it towards long off for another run and the crowd roars.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on leg, Shreyas Iyer clips it through square leg for a single.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on middle, Shreyas Iyer nudges it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
27.5 overs (2 Runs) In the air..safe! This is a bit short and around middle, Shreyas Iyer flicks it uppishly but wide of square leg for another run, Heinrich Klaasen gathers it up in the deep and throws at the batter's end where the ball hits the stumps and deflects away as the batter gets across for an extra run now.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Shreyas Iyer tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
27.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shreyas Iyer breaks the shackles now! This is a googly, full and around off, turns away, Shreyas Iyer gets his front foot near the ball and launches it over the long off fence for a biggie.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Goes short and on middle, Shreyas Iyer flicks it straight to square leg.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Virat Kohli clips it past square leg for a single.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Drags his length back a bit, on middle, Virat Kohli works it through square leg for one.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Angles this one into the batter, full and on middle, Virat Kohli looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. There is a stifled appeal for LBW, but turned down.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off, Virat Kohli defends it on the front foot.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Short again and around off, Virat Kohli punches it wide of short covers where the fielder dives to his left to make a brilliant stop.
26.2 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on middle, turns away, Virat Kohli pushes it towards short covers.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, turns away, Shreyas Iyer looks to work it away but gets a leading edge towards wide of short covers for a quick single.
25.6 overs (2 Runs) Another short delivery, on leg, Virat Kohli clips it off the back foot wide of deep square leg for a couple of runs.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Looped up, full and on off, Virat Kohli looks to defend it on th front foot but gets an inside edge to the leg side.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and around leg, turns in again, Virat Kohli misses his glance. It is called a wide.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Goes short again, turning into leg, Shreyas Iyer nudges it past square leg for just another run.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Virat Kohli tucks it through mid-wicket for a run.
25.2 overs (2 Runs) Good effort in the deep! This short again, on middle, Virat Kohli slaps it wide of deep mid-wicket where the fielder runs to his left and dives to make a fine stop. Two runs taken.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, short and on middle, turning in, Shreyas Iyer moves back and flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
