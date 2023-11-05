India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, full and on off, Virat Kohli opens the face of the bat and taps it towards point.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Gives this one some air again, full and on off, turns away, Shreyas Iyer once again gets an outside edge along the ground towards point where a fumble allows the run. That also brings up the 50-run partnership between these two batters.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Looped up, full and on off, Shreyas Iyer drills it straight to short covers again.
24.3 overs (0 Run) RIPPER! This is flighted, full and around off, grips and turns away sharply, Shreyas Iyer looks to drive but gets well beaten on the outside edge.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off, Shreyas Iyer pushes it towards short covers.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Virat Kohli eases it towards long on for a single.
23.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Tabraiz Shamsi flights this one up and around off, Shreyas Iyer goes inside out and lofts it nicely over extra covers for a welcome boundary.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Short again, on middle, Virat Kohli nudges it wide of square leg where the fielder cannot stop it with a dive to his left and allows the run.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, short and around leg, turning further to the leg side, Virat Kohli looks to heave it away but misses. Wided.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, turning in, Virat Kohli flicks it straight to square leg.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and around off, Virat Kohli drills it straight to mid off.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Shreyas Iyer drives it through covers for a single.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Darts this one full and outside off, angling away, Shreyas Iyer slashes at it but misses.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker this time, short and on off, Virat Kohli keeps it out to the off side.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Gives this one some air, full and around off, Virat Kohli guides it towards point.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Goes short and on off, Virat Kohli moves back and punches it straight to short covers.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Virat Kohli clips it towards short mid-wicket.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off, Shreyas Iyer steers it through cover-point for a single.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, full and on middle, turning away, Shreyas Iyer looks to play but gets a leading edge towards point.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker, full and on off, Virat Kohli drives it toward short covers.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Looped up, full and on off, Virat Kohli taps it towards short covers.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Drags his length back, on middle, Shreyas Iyer nudges it wide of mid-wicket and sets off for the run, there is some confusion between the batters as the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end and Iyer is safe for now.
21.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever shot! This is flighted, full and around middle, turning in, Shreyas Iyer moves across a bit and looks scoop but gets very little bat on that as the ball races to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Virat Kohli tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Short and turning into leg, Virat Kohli flicks it off the back foot straight to square leg.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Fires this one full and on middle, Virat Kohli eases it towards long on for another run.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter, fullish and on middle, angling in, Shreyas Iyer backs away and pushes it through covers for run.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on off, Virat Kohli punches it through covers for a single.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short again and down the leg, Virat Kohli moves back to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
20.2 overs (0 Run) A bit short and around middle, Virat Kohli moves back and tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
20.1 overs (0 Run) An appeal for caught behind, but turned down! Quinton de Kock looks confident and convinces Temba Bavuma to take the review. This tossed up nicely, full and around off, grips and turns away sharply, Virat Kohli looks to push it away by opening the face of the bat but misses as the ball goes past the outside edge to the keeper. UltraEdge shows no bat involved and South Africa lose one review!
