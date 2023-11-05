India vs South Africa: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Leading edge, falls safe though!
19.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery down leg again, nudged away down toward square leg.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Floats this one up on middle and leg, turning it in and this one stops on the batter. Shreyas Iyer looks to lean on and block but the ball hits the sticker of the bat and goes past the bowler.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Another one that turns down leg, left alone for another wide.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Was there an edge on it? Yes, there definitely was but a very, very difficult one for the keeper. Shorter and quicker, turning down leg, Virat Kohli looks to dab it down toward fine leg but gets an inside edge that goes off Quinton de Kock's gloves and rolls away. They pick up a single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time on leg stump, Virat Kohli clips it to square leg.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Starts with a loosener! Bowled from over the wicket and flatter too, this one turns down leg for a wide.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted yet again and around off, Shreyas Iyer watchfully keeps it out to covers.
18.5 overs (0 Run) On a nagging length and floated up around middle, Shreyas Iyer pushes at it but gets it off the outside edge toward point.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Floated up on a length and around off, Virat Kohli leans on and nudges it away toward cover for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Slows it up at 78 clicks, pulls the length back and floats it around off. Shreyas Iyer has to wait for it but manages to ease it past cover-point for one.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Drifted in once again, onto middle and leg, Shreyas Iyer gets his front pad out of the way and defends it out.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely bowled! Loops this one up a bit and drifts it onto the leg pole, gets the ball to dip and turn away. Virat Kohli looks to play at it with soft hands but gets a leading edge on the off side for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Another slower delivery to end the over. This is bowled on a good length and wide of off, Virat Kohli drives it away toward deep cover for a single.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Nagging length, on the fifth stump and angling back in, Virat Kohli covers the line well and blocks it out.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Another slower delivery, fuller and outside off, Virat Kohli gets on the front foot and drives it on the full but straight to extra cover.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy but will do and a welcome boundary for Virat Kohli and India. A tad short but very wide, Virat has to reach for it and looks to smash it square but the ball goes off the cue end of the bat and runs away into the third man fence.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Rolls his fingers over the ball and serves it on a fuller length wide of the off stump. Virat Kohli looks to play it on the up but is beaten past the outside edge.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Banged in back of a length and outside off, Virat Kohli frees his arms and gets on his toes to ride the bounce and slaps it away wide of sweeper cover for a couple of runs.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted, full and around off, Shreyas Iyer looks to cover drive but gets beaten in the flight a bit and gets an outside edge toward short third.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Fired in a bit around middle, Shreyas Iyer pushes it out gently toward covers and looks for the single but Virat Kohli sends him back. The fielder fires in a wide throw at the batter's end and once again Iyer looks for the run but it isn't there.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, Virat Kohli drives this one down to long on for another single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Pushed through fuller and a bit quicker around off, Shreyas Iyer eases this one past the cover fielder and rotates the strike once again.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Angles this one in full and around the pads, Virat Kohli leans on and tucks it away 'round the corner for one more.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Holds it back a touch and floats it up nicely on off stump, Shreyas Iyer waits for it and pushes it out through point for a single.
Drinks! India were off to a flier with both openers dealing in only boundaries. However, South Africa have made their way back in the game and this is poised nicely at the moment. The hosts will hope that Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer extend their partnership while their opponents will want to take a couple of more wickets to test the middle order of India as soon as possible. An exciting phase of cricket awaits us.
15.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length and pushed wider of the off stump, slower too, Virat Kohli taps it to cover-point.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard again and bowls it pace on this time around off, Virat Kohli plays it late under his eyes and nudges it toward point.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Trying to break the shackles but that could have been disastrous for Shreyas Iyer. Goos use of the off-cutter by Lungi Ngidi as he bowls it on a hard length around off and gets the ball to grip a bit. Iyer stands tall and looks to hoick it across the line but gets a big inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls away onto the leg side and they get a single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Bowled on a hard length and trying to angle it in from outside off, Shreyas Iyer tries to play it on the up but mistimes it in front of covers.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Pitched up again outside off, driven crisply to deep cover by Virat Kohli for just a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Starts the new spell with a full and wide one, bowled from wider of the crease and hugging the tramline. Virat Kohli lets it through to the keeper.
