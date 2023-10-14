India vs Pakistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Hurls it on a length, on off and middle, Babar Azam shuffles and pats it with a straight bat back to the bowler. Another quiet over by Siraj who has come back well since picking up the wicket.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Bangs it into the deck, around off, Babar Azam pulls off the back foot but is unable to get it past Virat Kohli at short mid-wicket.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Serves it on the fourth stump line, on a full length, Babar Azam gets behind the line and blocks it out with a straight bat.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length, just outside off, Imam-ul-Haq looks to drive it on the up. Mistimes the drive towards mid off and scampers across for a risky single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) A well-directed quick bumper by Siraj, at the batter, Imam-ul-Haq ducks and gets out of the way, allowing the ball to pass.
NEWS FLASH - The on-air commentators have an update on New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson. After getting hit on the left thumb in the previous game, Williamson got his scans done this morning and has been ruled out for the next few matches. He is expected to be fit for the later part of the league stage and Tom Blundell has been brought in as injury cover for Kane.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Angling away, on a good length, around off, Imam-ul-Haq gets cramped for room and punches without much timing to cover.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A gift and Babar Azam has his first boundary! A bit too straight by Hardik Pandya, fuller in length and on the pads, Babar Azam tickles it neatly off his pads to the right of fine leg for his first boundary.
8.5 overs (0 Run) This is bowled into the wicket, around off, Babar Azam sways away and lets the ball go through to the keeper.
8.4 overs (1 Run) In the channel on off, on a length, Imam-ul-Haq allows the ball to come to him and works it to third man for another single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Goes wide of the crease and delivers it outside off, on a length, Babar Azam frees his arms and steers it to third man. Gets off the mark with a single does the Pakistan skipper.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched up by Hardik Pandya, on off, Babar Azam leans forward and pushes it to mid off.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off on a length, around off, Imam-ul-Haq plays it with the angle and runs it down to third man for a single .
Skipper, Babar Azam walks out to bat. Also, Hardik Pandya comes in as the first change in bowling.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Up goes the dreaded finger and Mohammed Siraj has redeemed himself! An early blow for Pakistan as the centurion from the previous game departs. Continues from over the wicket and targets the stumps this time with a cross-seamer, on a good length, the ball skids on as well, Abdullah Shafique stays back in his crease and takes the risk of working it across the line. The ball keeps low and Shafique ends up playing all around it. The ball thuds into the pads and India go up in unison. The umpire has no hesitation in raising the finger and Abdullah Shafique opts not to waste a review. A much-needed breakthrough for India.
7.5 overs (1 Run) This one is angled away a bit, on a length, just outside off, Imam-ul-Haq uses the pace and works it with an open bat face to third man for a run.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Serves it on a nagging length, on middle, Imam-ul-Haq stays back in his crease and nurdles it off the stumps but picks out the man at short fine leg.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Goes into the wicket this time does Siraj, on off and middle, Abdullah Shafique shapes to pull it away but gets this one high on the bat. Runs a single as the ball rolls to deep square leg.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Closer to the off stump, on a length, Imam-ul-Haq plays it under his eyes and steers it down to third man for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) At 134.9 kph, angling in, on a short of a length, Abdullah Shafique waits on the back foot and flicks it through square leg for a single.
A slight halt in play but soon enough Mohammed Siraj sprints in to start a new over.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Helped away fine for a boundary! Bumrah gets this one to angle into the batter, on a nagging length, Imam-ul-Haq allows the ball to come to him and tickles it off his pads. Works it fine and beats the diving Mohammed Siraj to his left near the fine leg fence.
6.5 overs (0 Run) There comes the bumper from Bumrah! Bends his back and bangs it in short and quick, at the batter, Abdullah Shafique ducks underneath and lets the ball pass.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Charges in from 'round the wicket and hits the hard length, on middle, Imam-ul-Haq swivels in the crease and goes for the pull. Gets hurried into the shot and the ball hits him in the midriff.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Jasprit Bumrah rolls his fingers over the ball and serves it on a good length, on off, Abdullah Shafique reads it well and gently places it in front of point for a quick single.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Intent by Abdullah Shafique! Slanting into the batter, on a length at around 142 clicks, Abdullah Shafique uses his feet and hits through the line. Lofts it over mid on for a boundary.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Delivers it on a nagging length, on off, Abdullah Shafique is happy to stay on the back foot and pat it back to the bowler.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Around off by Siraj, on a good length, Imam-ul-Haq pushes it from the crease to mid on.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Another quick single! Bowls it on a good length, on middle, Abdullah Shafique gets behind the line to defend. Gets an inside edge that rolls towards backward square leg for a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Skidding on, on middle and leg, on a length, Imam-ul-Haq keeps it out well and clips it behind square on the leg side. The substitute fielder, Ishan Kishan at deep square leg, swoops in and keeps it to a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Siraj targets the pads on this occasion, on a length, Abdullah Shafique misses the clip and gets hit on the thigh pad. The ball rolls in front of square leg for a leg bye.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery by Siraj, on off, Abdullah Shafique presents the full face of his bat and defends it out on the off side.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Siraj dishes it out on a shortish length, on middle, Abdullah Shafique helps it off his waist and gets it wide of fine leg for a couple of runs.
