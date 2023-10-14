India vs Pakistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sublime timing! Keeps it full and at the stumps but the line is a bit too straight. Mohammad Rizwan leans on and clips it away well in front of square. The ball speeds away and beats the fielder rushing across from deep mid-wicket into the fence.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it full and angles it into middle and leg, trying to attack the pads. Mohammad Rizwan drives it away to mid on.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Here comes the change up! A cutter from Hardik Pandya at around 126 clicks and bowled on a length outside off. Mohammad Rizwan looks to stay back and cut but the ball stays low and sneaks well under the willow.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up in the channel, Mohammad Rizwan plants his front foot forward and pushes it away toward cover-point.
14.2 overs (0 Run) A shade fuller and keeps the line tight around the off stump, Mohammad Rizwan defends it under his eyeline.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Bowled back of a length, angling in from outside off, Mohammad Rizwan punches it out from his crease toward cover.
Drinks break! We have had an eventful start to this high-voltage clash. Pakistan were off to a solid start courtesy of the two openers who dealt in boundaries in the first few overs. With both back in the hut now, the onus is on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to navigate the innings in the middle phase and lay a solid foundation. Mohammed Siraj in particular, was a bit too straight to start with and allowed the two Pakistan openers to get away. However, he redeemed himself as did Hardik Pandya on either side of the first powerplay. With the surface offering a decent amount of spin, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja will hold the key in this next passage of play.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Going down again! Full and quick on the pads, Babar Azam looks to work it leg side but is late and the ball beats the bat to hit the pads instead. A testing first over from Ravindra Jadeja!
13.5 overs (1 Run) Keeps bowling it flatter around off, Mohammad Rizwan eases it away past extra cover and gets across for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter on off, worked away off the back foot toward mid-wicket.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Speared in on off and middle, Mohammad Rizwan leans forward and blocks it out.
13.2 overs (0 Run) A good review! Given LBW! Mohammad Rizwan has reviewed it though. Ravindra Jadeja bowls it fuller and angles it into the legs. Rizwan tries to get away with a sweep shot but misses and gets rapped on the pads. Jadeja lets out a huge shout and the finger is raised. Rizwan takes the review due to the angle and there's nothing on the UltraEdge. Ball Tracking shows that the ball didn't straighten enough and is missing leg stump.
13.1 overs (0 Run) A bit of turn immediately for Ravindra Jadeja. Bowled from round-arm and angles into the off stump. The ball grips and turns away sharply. Mohammad Rizwan looks to get behind the line but is beaten past the outside edge.
Just the one over for Kuldeep Yadav as he is replaced by Ravindra Jadeja now. A slip in place to start with.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On a fuller length again and outside off, Mohammad Rizwan with a tentative push off the front foot and gets the ball through covers to get off the mark with a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Looks to skid one in does Hardik Pandya as he bowls it full and angles it into the off stump. Mohammad Rizwan stays watchful and manages to block it out.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length around middle, 141.3 clicks and angling in. Mohammad Rizwan is cut in half by the angle and takes a blow high on the pads.
Mohammad Rizwan makes his way out to the centre now. Rohit Sharma isn't pleased as Rizwan is taking too long to get ready and he has a chat with the umpire about it.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! It's the fuller one that does the trick for Hardik Pandya and India have their second. Continues from over the wicket and pushes the ball on a fuller length and well across the batter. Imam-ul-Haq tries to drive at it away from the body and it is a loose shot from the southpaw as his feet go nowhere. The ball takes the outside edge and KL Rahul dives to his left to pouch it safely. Just when Imam got going, Pandya's golden arm sends him back to the pavilion.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and punished! Banged in a bit, outside off and there's no bite off the surface. Imam-ul-Haq gets on the back foot and cuts it hard in front of point for a boundary.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up around the fifth stump line, Babar Azam gets on the front foot and taps it with an angled bat toward third man for a single.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor line and Imam-ul-Haq adds four more runs to his kitty. Floated up way too full and down leg, Imam gets a slight tickle on it and the ball races away to the fine leg fence.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the leg stump, Imam-ul-Haq leans on and pushes it away to mid-wicket.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Again allowing time to the batter as Imam-ul-Haq works this delivery on leg stump off the back foot past backward square leg and picks up a brace.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Easily done! Slower through the air, shorter and turning in from outside off. Babar Azam punches it off the back foot down to long off and picks up a run.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up around off, on a fullish length, Babar Azam gets across and defends it off the front foot.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a flighted delivery, full and drifting in at the toes. Imam-ul-Haq stays deep in his crease and works it away through mid-wicket for a single.
First look at spin as Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. It will be interesting to see how the spinners will fare on this surface.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Races away to the fence now and the short stuff from Hardik Pandya isn't bearing any fruit. Banged in at the body but the line is down leg, Babar Azam gets on top of the bounce and pulls it to the right of the diving man at fine leg for another boundary.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Muscled away! Short-pitched delivery, lacking in pace and sitting up nicely for the batter. Babar Azam rolls his wrists well over the ball and pulls it well in front of square on the leg side for a boundary.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Drags back the length and angles it across off, Imam-ul-Haq hops back and tucks it away in front of mid-wicket for an easy single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Hard length, touching 140 clicks and keeps it around the top of off. Imam-ul-Haq stays on the back foot and nudges it down in front of backward point.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Effort ball from over the wicket, over off and rising up high to Babar Azam who manages to control it well and pulls it down to deep square leg for one more.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Comes from around the wicket to the left-hander and bowls it short in the channel. Imam-ul-Haq stays back and dabs it down toward third man for a single. The 50 is now up for Pakistan.
