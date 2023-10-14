India vs Pakistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
1.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Continues to bowl it full, on off, Imam-ul-Haq is happy to defend it with soft hands towards short cover.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings for the southpaw! Siraj has not found his rhythm so far. Lands it on the pads, on a length, Imam-ul-Haq allows the ball to come to him and rolls his wrists to flick it wide of square leg for the third boundary of the over.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Angled away now, full and on off, Imam-ul-Haq gets on the front foot again and blocks it out down the wicket.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! This is bowled full in search of some swing, on off and middle, Imam-ul-Haq leans into the drive and drives it past back past the bowler. Times it brilliantly as the ball races to the fence quickly.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Imam-ul-Haq is off the mark with a boundary as well! Siraj starts off with a loosener, full and down leg, Imam-ul-Haq does not miss out as he tickles it to the right of the keeper for a boundary.
Mohammed Siraj to take the other new ball. Just the one slip in place for him.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Abdullah Shafique and Pakistan are underway! That should settle the nerves for the right-hander. Bumrah goes a bit too full and on the pads, Abdullah Shafique leans and stays still in his shot. Clips it to the right of mid on for the first boundary.
0.5 over (0 Run) Drags the length back does Bumrah and serves it on off, Abdullah Shafique stays beside the ball and dabs it towards backward point where Ravindra Jadeja moves quickly to his left and keeps it to another dot.
0.4 over (0 Run) A bit too straight by Bumrah, on the pads, Abdullah Shafique clips this full delivery neatly but picks out square leg.
0.3 over (0 Run) Gets this one to angle back into the right-hander, fuller and in the channel, Abdullah Shafique plants his foot forward and drives it with a straight bat. Jasprit Bumrah gets low in his follow through and makes a good stop.
0.2 over (0 Run) Pitches it up slightly, around off again, Abdullah Shafique lunges forward and pats it along the ground to mid off.
0.1 over (0 Run) Right on the money! Starts from over the wicket and delivers it on a length, on off, a hint of away movement, Abdullah Shafique leans forward and defends it right under his eyes.
Done with the pre-match formalities and after what was a goosebump moment for both sets of players, it is now time to get the play underway. The Indian team can be seen in a huddle before taking the field and the two umpires are also out in the middle. Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique, the opening pair for Pakistan strides out to the middle now. Jasprit Bumrah has the brand new ball in hand and is ready to steam in. A couple of slips in place, let's get the party started...
We are minutes away from the start of the most awaited clash and the Colosseum is starting to fill up to the brink, slowly but surely. The two sets of players now walk out along with the mascots to line up for their respective national anthems. It will be the national anthem of Pakistan first, followed by the Indian national anthem.
Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam says that they would have bowled first as well but adds that the toss is not in their control. Mentions that they have had two good games and states that they will look to keep the momentum going. Shares that they want to enjoy the opportunity of playing in this jam-packed stadium. Feels that they have to improve in the field and have had two good sessions. Informs that they are going with an unchanged team.
Rohit Sharma, the captain of India says that they will bowl first. Adds that it can't get bigger than this and the atmosphere is electric. Mentions that it looks like a good track and won't change much but there might be dew later on and hence the decision to bowl. Tells that they want to come out and play their best game every single time. Also says that keeping the team atmosphere relaxed is a big thing and luckily, they have got a few guys in the team who keep everyone calm. Informs that Shubman Gill is back and unfortunately Ishan Kishan misses out.
Pakistan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (In for Ishan Kishan), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
TOSS - Babar Azam calls 'heads' but it has come down as tails. India have opted to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Sanjay Manjrekar is pitchside and he is joined by Irfan Pathan and Waqar Younis. It is 72 meters down the ground with one side being 76 meters while the square boundaries are a little on the shorter side. Manjrekar feels that the pitch has gone flat after the last rolling and there is hardly any grass on it. Waqar thinks that Pakistan will like these conditions whereas Irfan opines that since there is a lot of humidity, the ball tends to swing more in the air than off the pitch. Pathan further adds that he will prefer Shardul Thakur on this pitch as having an extra pacer will be advantageous.
On the other hand, Pakistan are riding high on confidence after their last outing against Sri Lanka, where they successfully pulled off the highest run chase in World Cup history. Right-hander opener Abdullah Shafique scored a brilliant hundred to lessen their top-order woes. Moreover, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel have consistently stepped up across the two games. Babar Azam has failed to cross the 30-run mark in the last five ODIs, but expect him to turn up in this crunch game. In Naseem Shah's absence, Hasan Ali has justified his selection, while Haris Rauf has not done badly either. Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan have lacked rhythm and are crucial to Pakistan's chances. Records are meant to be broken, and Pakistan will feel that they have it in them to register their first-ever win against India in ODI World Cups. Gear up, folks, a mouth-watering clash awaits us all, which you wouldn't want to miss. Toss and team news coming up shortly...
Coming into this game, India boast a strong record of winning all seven matches against Pakistan in ODI World Cups. Rohit Sharma's men have lived up to the favourites tag so far, and it would not be a surprise if they managed to extend the streak to eight games. After being dismissed for a duck against Australia, Rohit Sharma announced his arrival with a quickfire century against Afghanistan. Virat Kohli has begun the mega event with a bang with back-to-back fifties, as has KL Rahul, who has never looked back since his return from injury. Having missed out on the first two games, Shubman Gill could return to the top of the order for this game. Jasprit Bumrah has been sensational with the new ball, but his new-ball partner Mohammed Siraj has been expensive by his standards. In the middle phase, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja have weaved their magic to keep the batters quiet.
Ever since the 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures were announced, it was this fixture that even the neutrals were looking forward to. The day cricket fans across the globe were waiting with bated breaths is finally here. Hello and a warm welcome, folks! The stage is set for the biggest game of the World Cup as arch-rivals India and Pakistan square off at the colosseum, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India versus Pakistan in any sport is an occasion, but when the two teams meet on a cricket field, and that too in a World Cup, boy oh boy, it is much more than just a game of cricket. With musical performances lined up before the game and also during the innings break, this promises to be a spectacle like no other.
... MATCH DAY ...
