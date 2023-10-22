India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
The target is a chasable one but the wicket is a little tough! If the dew comes in, it could get easier otherwise, there is some movement and the bounce is a little up and down. New Zealand will need early wickets and India will know they will have to play the new ball well. Join us for the chase in a bit.
The new-ball bowlers were brilliant for India. The likes of Bumrah, Siraj and Shami were excellent but in the middle overs, India were not upto the mark, with the ball and in the field. The spinners were not as effective and the fielding was also not at its best. However, the likes of Kuldeep Yadav came back strongly later on. Mohammed Shami was at his best on his return to the side. He ended with a five-fer. Bumrah yet again did an exceptional job in the end and Siraj and Jadeja supported them really well.
An outstanding comeback from India in the last 10 overs and they will surely be happier of the two sides heading into the break! This though has been an inning of fightbacks. First, it was India who began brilliantly as they got two early wickets. However, the Kiwis then fought back courtesy of Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra and the dropped catch of Rachin by Ravindra Jadeja also aided their cause. The pair added a massive stand before Rachin Ravindra fell. Once the left-hander fell, the others coming in just could not adapt to the pace of the surface. They found run-scoring really tough. Daryl Mitchell was also starved of the strike. He though stayed there till the last over to take his side to competitive total.
49.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Good work from Rahul! A yorker on the pads, Trent Boult swings but misses. They look to sneak a bye but KL Rahul hits the stumps at his end and Lockie Ferguson is run out. New Zealand HAVE BEEN BOWLED OUT FOR 273!
49.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Straight to the fielder! Daryl Mitchell falls. An outstanding knock from him. He is the major reason for his side getting to a competitive total. This is full and around leg. Daryl Mitchell looks to go over mid-wicket. He does not time it that well. It goes more off the toe-end. Virat Kohli at deep mid-wicket, runs to his left and takes it well.
49.4 overs (0 Run) Goes short and on middle, Daryl Mitchell pulls it hard but towards deep mid-wicket. No run taken again.
49.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Over covers. 10 from the last two balls. New Zealand nearing in on the 280. Full and outside off, this is lofted over cover for a boundary.
49.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There it is, 270 is almost breached. He will be looking for a couple more of these in the next 4 balls. A full toss, a gift for Daryl Mitchell, he slams it over the long on fence.
49.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is driven down towards long on. No run taken. Can Mitchell get his side upto the 270-run mark?
48.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Just the three runs from the penultimate over. A yorker on middle, Lockie Ferguson looks to jam it out, it goes off the toe-end towards the keeper.
48.5 overs (0 Run) Yet another yorker on middle, Lockie Ferguson plays it to cover.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, not a lot you can do with that, it is hit down to long on for one.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one more.
48.2 overs (0 Run) Jams it out! A yorker on middle, Lockie Ferguson gets his bat down in time and keeps it out.
48.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle, this is jammed down towards long on. Daryl Mitchell wants two but no chance.
47.6 overs (0 Run) No hat-trick! Lockie Ferguson keeps it out! A full one on the pads, Lockie Ferguson works it to mid-wicket.
47.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! The leg stump goes for a walk this time. That is too good for Matt Henry and Shami has 4. He is elated. New Zealand are in danger of being bowled out here. This is full, it starts around middle and tails back in. Matt Henry is late in getting his bat down and the leg stump goes for a walk.
47.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Cleans him up! That is a corker of a yorker. Mitchell Santner walks back now! He did take a few steps ahead. This is a yorker on off, Mitchell Santner fails to jam it out and the off pole goes for a walk. India now have a real chance to keep the Kiwis to under 275.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Just the single again! On middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, this is pushed through covers for one.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Daryl Mitchell looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
46.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a smart catch from Virat Kohli and Mark Chapman falls now. New Zealand are not getting the finish they would have wished for! This is short and on the body, it is pulled towards deep square leg. Virat Kohli runs in, dives forward and takes it.
46.5 overs (2 Runs) Two! Fuller and on middle, this is worked wide of the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Two taken.
46.4 overs (0 Run) Outstanding from Bumrah! Mark Chapman moves away from the Stumps. Bumrah bowls a yorker outside off, Mark fails to jam it out.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Just the one! Outside off, this is jammed through point for one.
46.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whipped away! That is a strong shot! Finds the gap too! Fuller and on middle, Daryl Mitchell whips it hard and through mid-wicket for a boundary. Welcome one.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Just another one! A slower one on middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
45.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Full and outside off, Daryl Mitchell swings but misses. Another excellent over. New Zealand losing their way here.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Mark Chapman is well in! On middle, shorter, this is pushed towards mid off and Mark Chapman sets off. Jadeja gets to the ball and hits the stumps at the bowler's end. Champan is in.
Direct hit but the batter seems in. It is taken upstairs.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! Shorter and around off, this is pushed towards cover. Singles won't harm India.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Just the one! Shorter and on middle, Mark Chapman pulls it through mid-wicket and takes one.
45.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker now on off, can't do a lot with that. It is jammed out on the off side.
45.1 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On middle, Mark Chapman works it to mid-wicket. Top, top final over from Kuldeep Yadav! Also, he has come back well after going for a lot of runs in his first 5 overs.
