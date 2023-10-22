India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On middle, Mark Chapman works it to mid-wicket.
44.5 overs (1 Run) That keeps low! Shortish and outside off, Daryl Mitchell looks to slap it but it goes off the inner half down to long on for one.
44.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Another dot! This is a really good final over from Kuldeep Yadav so far! Outside off, tossed up, Daryl Mitchell looks to go over covers but misses.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
44.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a good catch in the end! There were three fielders going after it and in the end, Rohit Sharma takes it. Very well bowled from Kuldeep Yadav and the dangerous Glenn Phillips is out of here. He just never looked settled at the crease. This is tossed up nicely outside off. It seems to be the googly. Glenn Phillips looks to drag it on the leg side. It goes off the top edge on the off side. The keeper is after it, Bumrah from point is after it but in the end, Rohit from covers takes it. Wickets is the best way to stem the run flow.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Dot! Outside off, Glenn Phillips slaps it hard but to covers.
43.6 overs (1 Run) He does! Just the 11 from the over despite going for a biggie on the very first ball. Shorter and on middle, this is pulled down to long on for one.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! On middle, Daryl Mitchell whips it through mid-wicket for one. Good comeback by Siraj after the biggie. Can he end it well?
43.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Fuller and outside off, this is carved out towards deep point for one.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Pulled hard but only one! Shorter and on middle, Daryl Mitchell pulls it but towards deep square leg for one.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Goes wide outside off this time, this is cut past point for one.
43.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the stands! This is what he is capable off! He has got his eye in and now it is time to go big. A biggie on the very first ball. Pressure on the bowler now. Short and on the body, this is pulled over the square leg fence for a biggie. Can they make this a big over now?
42.6 overs (1 Run) Just the 6 from this one. A slower one on middle, this is pushed back towards the bowler who dives but fails to stop it. A run taken.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Outstanding fielding again! Just the one infact! That was an umpire killer! Length and on middle, this is slammed down the ground. The umpire moves out in time. The fielder at long on, who is quite straight, runs to his left, dives and keeps it down to one. India have lifted their game here.
42.4 overs (2 Runs) That is brilliant from Ravindra Jadeja! A full toss on the pads, this is worked wide of deep square leg. It is racing away. Jadeja runs to his right and manages to stop it with his leg. Two saved.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! A slower one outside off, Daryl Mitchell looks to play the upper cut but misses.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Daryl Mitchell hits it hard but to mid off.
42.1 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Daryl Mitchell is in! A direct hit was needed! This is short and on middle, it is pulled between fine leg and deep square leg. They take one and go for the second. The throw is towards the keeper who whips the bails off. It is taken upstairs but the batter is in.
Run out appeal! This could be close. The throw was a good one. India do not seem that confident though.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Another tidy over! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled towards long on. One more. We will probably see the two step on the gas from now.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Just another one! Fuller and on middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Something has to give now! Shorter and outside off, Glenn Phillips guides it straight to point again.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Dots are gold at this stage! Outside off, Glenn Phillips guides it to point.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Dealing in singles at the moment! Fuller and on middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, this is driven through covers for one.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Just the three from the over! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled but to mid-wicket.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Glenn Phillips works it through square leg for one.
40.4 overs (1 Run) There it is! 100 for Daryl Mitchell! He has been in terrific form and that continues. Outstanding. Needs to ensure his side finishes strong here. A slower one again, this is pushed through covers for one.
40.3 overs (0 Run) A slower one on middle, defended.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, this is pushed through covers for one. The man on 99 comes on strike.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, this is guided to point.
